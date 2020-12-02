Washington DC

DC Schools to Start Regularly Testing Some Students, Staff for COVID-19

By Shomari Stone

D.C. Public Schools is preparing for an ambitious pilot program in which it will regularly test some students and staff for the coronavirus.

The free pilot program is for CARE students, who take virtual lessons inside a school building. Starting next week, students will receive a nasal-swab test about every 10 days. The school system plans to mail test kits to staff every week.

"I am hopeful and I’m excited that we are taking more steps to advance our health and safety protocols," D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said. "It represents a path forward to getting more of our students in our schools, especially those students who need it."

“We are proud of the very robust testing system we have built in DC, and now we can use that infrastructure to support this program," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. There is a sense of urgency to get more students back in school with their teachers, peers, and school community, and we are hopeful that these new protocols move us one step closer to reopening.”

Washington Teacher’s Union President Elizabeth Davis said she supports the plan.

