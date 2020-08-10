Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on August 10

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reported a new low for the state's positivity rate and for several counties including Prince George's Sunday. The state recorded a 3.75% positivity rate and the county had 5.53%.
The District updated the list of states that are considered high risk. People traveling from Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Minnesota must now quarantine for two week when they arrive to D.C. States that were removed from the updated list include Delaware, Ohio and Washington.
What the Data Shows
The seven day average for the total number of confirmed cases also decreased significantly in Maryland. Last week the state was at 895 and the new average is now 751.
D.C. and Virginia are not seeing the same trends. Both of their averages have remained about the same.
The total number of hospitalizations is at 75 for the District, 534 for Maryland and 855 for Virginia.
The region reported only seven new deaths, 6 in Maryland and 1 in Virginia.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Reopening Tracker
- Private and parochial schools in Maryland can choose when to reopen after a back-and-forth between county health officials and the governor. Read more.
- Prince George's County is revising its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening on July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- Prince George's County entered full phase two on June 23, allowing the MGM Casino and gyms to reopen.
- D.C., entered phase two on June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two on June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
- Maryland entered phase two of reopening on June 10, permitting indoor dining, outdoor pools and outside amusements to reopen.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report