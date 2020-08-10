Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on August 10

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reported a new low for the state's positivity rate and for several counties including Prince George's Sunday. The state recorded a 3.75% positivity rate and the county had 5.53%.

The District updated the list of states that are considered high risk. People traveling from Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Minnesota must now quarantine for two week when they arrive to D.C. States that were removed from the updated list include Delaware, Ohio and Washington.

What the Data Shows

The seven day average for the total number of confirmed cases also decreased significantly in Maryland. Last week the state was at 895 and the new average is now 751.

D.C. and Virginia are not seeing the same trends. Both of their averages have remained about the same.

The total number of hospitalizations is at 75 for the District, 534 for Maryland and 855 for Virginia.

The region reported only seven new deaths, 6 in Maryland and 1 in Virginia.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report