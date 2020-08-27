Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 27

The coronavirus data in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are starting head in slightly different directions. And with numerous researchers warning that fall could bring a new surge of cases, small increases now could spell a more pressing crisis in the future.

Maryland continues to pull down its average number of daily coronavirus infections.

D.C. is stable, although had its highest number of new cases in about two weeks reported on Thursday.

Virginia's numbers, however, are rising.

Outbreaks continue to be an issue everywhere, with more than 9,000 counted at long-term care facilities in Virginia and nearly 15,000 in Maryland facilities. With school getting back in session, including at colleges and universities, hand washing and wearing masks have become even more important.

Already, Virginia Tech's first football game of the season was postponed by two weeks after 22 coronavirus cases were found within in North Carolina State athletics department, NBC Sports Washington reported.

The region scores well for social distancing, according to a University of Maryland analysis. D.C. is ranked first in the country for the percentage of people staying home, 43%.

Maryland ranks seven (27% staying home) and Virginia ranks 12th (26% staying home).

Meanwhile, Arlington County police will enforce social distancing in the nightlife area of Clarendon starting Friday and violators will be issued fines of up to $100 after a weekend-long warning period.

What the Data Shows

The seven-day average of new cases is rising in Virginia, up to 885 Thursday from 837 last week. There's better news: Hospitalizations are down to 825 (compared to 893 last Thursday).

Average new cases are stable in D.C. and decreasing in Maryland to 548, down from 581 last Thursday.

D.C. added 72 new cases on Thursday, the most in about two weeks.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report