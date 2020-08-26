Watch Live: DC Officials Speaking About Schools Ahead of Year's Virtual Start

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials are speaking now about schools. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C. Public Schools will be all-virtual for the fall, starting Monday.

The continued spread of the coronavirus led the city to opt to conduct the start of the school year online, Bowser said in July.

Classes for pre-K through 12th grade will be virtual for Term 1, Aug. 31 through Nov. 6. Bowser has said she hopes students will be able to return to school buildings for the second term, beginning Nov. 9.

