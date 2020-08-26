DC Public Schools

Watch Live: DC Officials Speaking About Schools Ahead of Year's Virtual Start

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials are speaking now about schools. Watch live in the video feed above. 

D.C. Public Schools will be all-virtual for the fall, starting Monday. 

The continued spread of the coronavirus led the city to opt to conduct the start of the school year online, Bowser said in July

Local

Pedestrian crash 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Motorcycle on Central Avenue

Larry Hogan 4 hours ago

Maryland Officials Felt They ‘Had No Choice' in Giving $233K Payout to Governor's Aide

Classes for pre-K through 12th grade will be virtual for Term 1, Aug. 31 through Nov. 6. Bowser has said she hopes students will be able to return to school buildings for the second term, beginning Nov. 9.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

DC Public Schoolsschools chancellordc schools
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us