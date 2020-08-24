Delaware Back on DC's List of High-Risk States With Travel Restrictions

Washington, D.C., has updated its list of states that face travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delaware, a popular vacation spot for D.C.-area residents, is back on the list of 30 states considered "high-risk." Hawaii and South Dakota were also added to the list on Monday.

The travel restrictions directed are retroactive, Mayor Muriel Bowser previously said. If you visited one of the states in the past two weeks, you should quarantine.

Montana and New Mexico have been removed from the list.

Bowser has ordered that D.C. residents who travel to or from high-risk states must quarantine for 14 days, leaving their home or accommodation for only necessary food and healthcare.

Anyone traveling for essential reasons is exempt but should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Here's the full list of states with a quarantine order:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

District officials say these states are high-risk because they have a high average level of new COVID-19 cases. Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is excluded from the order.

Another updated list is set to be released on Sept. 7.