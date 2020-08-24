Delaware Back on DC's List of High-Risk States With Travel Restrictions

Washington, D.C., has updated its list of states that face travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Delaware, a popular vacation spot for D.C.-area residents, is back on the list of 30 states considered "high-risk." Hawaii and South Dakota were also added to the list on Monday.
The travel restrictions directed are retroactive, Mayor Muriel Bowser previously said. If you visited one of the states in the past two weeks, you should quarantine.
Montana and New Mexico have been removed from the list.
Bowser has ordered that D.C. residents who travel to or from high-risk states must quarantine for 14 days, leaving their home or accommodation for only necessary food and healthcare.
Anyone traveling for essential reasons is exempt but should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Here's the full list of states with a quarantine order:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Wisconsin
District officials say these states are high-risk because they have a high average level of new COVID-19 cases. Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is excluded from the order.
Another updated list is set to be released on Sept. 7.