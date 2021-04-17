Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 17

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case growth slowed in Maryland and Virginia and stayed steady in D.C. on Saturday, a good sign as vaccinations increase.

Maryland added 1,500 cases on Saturday. The seven-day average of daily cases fell, although it remains to be seen if the current trend will begin to improve.

Cases have been sharply increasing for weeks, but current hospitalizations have declined during the past week, now reaching 1,210.

More than 40% of Marylanders have gotten their first shot or a single-dose vaccine.

Virginia added 1,175 new cases and the seven-day average fell by 10 to 1,057. Hospitalizations are at 898.

About 39% of Virginians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The District reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 117 cases on average per day for the last week. Hospitalization data wasn’t updated before this article was published on Saturday.

Colleges and universities must decided whether to require students get vaccinated. News4's Darcy Spencer reports on decisions being made locally.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: