Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 17

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case growth slowed in Maryland and Virginia and stayed steady in D.C. on Saturday, a good sign as vaccinations increase.

Maryland added 1,500 cases on Saturday. The seven-day average of daily cases fell, although it remains to be seen if the current trend will begin to improve.

Cases have been sharply increasing for weeks, but current hospitalizations have declined during the past week, now reaching 1,210.

More than 40% of Marylanders have gotten their first shot or a single-dose vaccine.

Virginia added 1,175 new cases and the seven-day average fell by 10 to 1,057. Hospitalizations are at 898.

About 39% of Virginians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The District reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 117 cases on average per day for the last week. Hospitalization data wasn’t updated before this article was published on Saturday.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
