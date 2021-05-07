Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 7

What the Data Shows
What does the data say about where we are in the COVID-19 crisis, compared to one year ago?
On May 7, 2020, D.C., Maryland and Virginia were in the final days or weeks of stay-at-home orders. The virus was spreading fast, and more than 3,200 people were in hospitals. The weekly average of daily new COVID-19 cases was 190 in D.C.; 1,090 in Maryland and 765 in Virginia.
Today, fewer people are catching COVID and averages have dropped to 63 in D.C., 662 in Maryland and 564 in Virginia.
The number of patients admitted to hospitals is much lower compared to a year ago. Current hospitalizations are down from 1,094 to 679 in Virginia; 1,683 to 859 in Maryland and 432 to 105 in D.C.
A year ago, vaccines, of course, were not available to the public. Now, anyone who can get to a vaccine site can get a shot.
Maryland has administered at least one dose to more than half of residents. More than one-third of D.C. residents and 46.3% of Virginia residents have a dose.
Nationwide, 150 million people have gotten a dose, the Biden administration said Friday.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum will begin a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required. Tickets for May 12-16 are now available online.
- D.C. banned dancing at weddings as part of COVID-19 restrictions, sparking repeated questions for Mayor Muriel Bowser. While the District’s COVID restrictions have said from the start that people must remain seated at restaurants, nightclubs and gatherings, new regulations published this week spell out the no-dancing provision for the first time. The prospect of weddings without a first dance or father-daughter dance is causing confusion and stress for event planners and soon-to-be newlyweds.
- The Washington Football Team intends to allow full capacity crowds into FedEx Field for home games in 2021, the franchise announced Thursday.
- Virginia will lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on June 15 if COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and vaccination rates continue to rise, the governor said Thursday.
- Children's National Hospital has opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration for 12- to 15-year-olds who live in D.C. or Prince George's County. Although no vaccine is yet available to adolescents, the hospital is preparing for the Food and Drug Administration to green-light emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids over 12.
- The Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, reopened Wednesday after a months-long closure due to COVID-19. Here's what's new.
- The school year will look more like normal for public school students in Prince William County this fall. Kids will be back in the classroom five days a week, according to a new plan put together by a task force. However, virtual learning will remain an option for students.
- Virginia already has a plan on how the state will tackle giving shots to adolescents. State health officials said they plan to start vaccinations by the end of the month. Plans are in place to set up vaccine clinics at schools. Maryland and D.C. have not yet announced their plans.
- Maryland is offering state employees $100 each to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination to their human resources departments and must agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within a year and a half of being fully vaccinated. If the employees choose not to receive those booster shots, they'll have to pay the $100 back to the state.
- The National Museum of the Marine Corps, located in Triangle, Virginia, will reopen May 17 after closing because of COVID-19, museum officials announced Tuesday.
- D.C. has loosened rules for vaccinated people on face coverings, travel and self-quarantining, but following an update to a May 1 executive order, the mayor's office made it clear that no one can walk into a restaurant or business without a mask. Businesses can, however, require proof of vaccination.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the state's outdoor mask mandate last week, saying "consistent improvements" in the state's health metrics allowed officials to take steps to "continue our health and economic recovery." Face masks are still required at large, ticketed venues and indoors.
- The National Zoo and several other Smithsonian facilities in the D.C. area are set to reopen this month. Here's how to plan your visit.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.