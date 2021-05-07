Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 7

What the Data Shows

What does the data say about where we are in the COVID-19 crisis, compared to one year ago?

On May 7, 2020, D.C., Maryland and Virginia were in the final days or weeks of stay-at-home orders. The virus was spreading fast, and more than 3,200 people were in hospitals. The weekly average of daily new COVID-19 cases was 190 in D.C.; 1,090 in Maryland and 765 in Virginia.

Today, fewer people are catching COVID and averages have dropped to 63 in D.C., 662 in Maryland and 564 in Virginia.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals is much lower compared to a year ago. Current hospitalizations are down from 1,094 to 679 in Virginia; 1,683 to 859 in Maryland and 432 to 105 in D.C.

A year ago, vaccines, of course, were not available to the public. Now, anyone who can get to a vaccine site can get a shot.

Maryland has administered at least one dose to more than half of residents. More than one-third of D.C. residents and 46.3% of Virginia residents have a dose.

Nationwide, 150 million people have gotten a dose, the Biden administration said Friday.

