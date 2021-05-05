coronavirus

Children's National Opens Vaccine Preregistration for Ages 12-15 in DC, Prince George's

D.C. and Prince George's residents aged 12-15 can preregister for a COVID-19 shot at Children's National

By Sophia Barnes

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Children’s National Hospital has opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration for residents of Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County who are aged 12-15.

Although no vaccine is currently available to adolescents, the hospital is preparing for the Food and Drug Administration to green-light emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids over 12.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Preregistration are accepted on the hospital's website. Signing up puts you on a waitlist to get the shot.

News

Smithsonian 2 hours ago

Air and Space Museum's Center in Virginia Reopens: Here's What's New

storm team4 4 hours ago

Midday Storms, Gusty Wind Expected Wednesday in DC Area

Children’s National will reach out to families who pre-registered after the FDA expands the Emergency Use Authorization via text message.

The FDA could grant approval next week, which would allow many kids to get shots before the start of the next school year, NBC Washington reported.

If you get an appointment, a parents or guardian must come with the child to the vaccination.

Pfizer says that the shot does offer protection to adolescents.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccinePfizer
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us