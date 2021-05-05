Children's National Opens Vaccine Preregistration for Ages 12-15 in DC, Prince George's

Children’s National Hospital has opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration for residents of Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County who are aged 12-15.

Although no vaccine is currently available to adolescents, the hospital is preparing for the Food and Drug Administration to green-light emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids over 12.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Preregistration are accepted on the hospital's website. Signing up puts you on a waitlist to get the shot.

Children’s National will reach out to families who pre-registered after the FDA expands the Emergency Use Authorization via text message.

The FDA could grant approval next week, which would allow many kids to get shots before the start of the next school year, NBC Washington reported.

If you get an appointment, a parents or guardian must come with the child to the vaccination.

Pfizer says that the shot does offer protection to adolescents.