DC Loosens Mask, Self-Quarantine Rules for Vaccinated People in New Order

D.C. has loosened rules for vaccinated people on face coverings, travel and self-quarantining in an updated executive order that says businesses don't have to require masking for patrons who are fully vaccinated.

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an executive order Friday that says businesses should serve unmasked patrons who are fully vaccinated. Businesses can require proof of vaccination before allowing someone to take off their mask.

The order took effect immediately.

The updated rules apply to people who are fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since they received their one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The District’s order recommends people with immune conditions take more precautions.

D.C.’s Latest Mask Rules

Unvaccinated people must continue to wear masks when they’re likely to encounter another person. Previous exceptions including for exercise and eating remain.

Masks are always required for drivers of rideshares, buses, taxis, vans, school buses and other forms of transit, D.C. says.

Vaccinated people can:

gather indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing

visit with one other household with unvaccinated members without masks or social distancing, unless someone is at high risk from COVID-19

skip masks for outdoor activities, unless there is a crowd

pass through apartment or condo buildings without a mask

go maskless in a business, office building or other establishment, although proof of vaccination may be required

Businesses are directed to post signs saying people must be masked or fully vaccinated to enter. Under the order, businesses should try to "exclude" or kick out unvaccinated people who aren't wearing a mask.

However, businesses, office buildings and other establishments can allow vaccinated people who are unmasked in accordance with D.C.'s rules on being fully vaccinated, the order says.

Vaccinated people must still wear masks when spending time in apartment or condo common areas.

Employers can set more strict rules for their employees.

D.C.’s Proof of Vaccination Rules

Businesses and institutions can ask to see someone’s vaccine card or other proof of vaccination to determine whether they need to mask, D.C. says.

Exceptions must be made for people with medical issues or religious beliefs that bar vaccinations.

Businesses can limit one-time incentives or donations to people who provide proof of a COVID-19 shot.

D.C.’s Latest Travel Guidelines

Vaccinated people who travel within the United States no longer need to self-quarantine after they return.

International travelers should take a COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S. and 3 to 5 days after returning to the District.

D.C.’s Latest COVID-19 Exposure Orders

Most vaccinated people exposed to someone with COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine, unless they start showing symptoms. The exception is people who live in correctional institutions, group homes, care facilities or other group settings.