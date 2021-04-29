face masks

DC Relaxes Mandate for Masks Indoors and Outdoors

Here's what changes in D.C., particularly for people who are fully vaccinated

By Mark Segraves and NBC Washington Staff

In this March 11, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle near the White House in Washington, D.C.
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

D.C. relaxed its mask mandate Thursday after federal health officials issued revised guidance of their own a day earlier. 

The D.C. Department of Health published new guidance that scales back mask requirements, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated. An order from Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected soon. 

Here are some of the changes: 

  • No mask is required for anyone at a small outdoor gathering of family and friends, as long as you’re not with anyone who is sick or at high risk from COVID-19
  • People are not required to wear masks at small, private, indoor gatherings where everyone is vaccinated 
  • Masks are still required at large outdoor gatherings

At places such as uncrowded parks and playgrounds, you don’t have to wear a mask anymore. Masks are still required, though, at large events even outside, such as weddings or baseball games. 

Everyone is still encouraged to avoid large gatherings and crowded settings, whether indoors or outdoors. People also are advised to avoid indoor settings with poor ventilation. 

