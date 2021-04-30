DC to Launch Walk-Up Vaccine Sites Saturday: What to Know

Starting Saturday, May 1, D.C. residents and workers will be able to walk up to vaccination sites to get their first dose without needing an appointment.

Walk-up vaccinations will be available at 11 high-capacity vaccination sites across all eight wards. Here are the locations and hours of D.C.’s vaccine sites.

Each site will offer either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots on Saturday, so check the city’s schedule if you have a preference.

D.C.'s map of COVID-19 vaccination sites

Saturday will be the last day for vaccinations at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

RISE Demonstration Center and Kenilworth Recreation Center will open after May 1.

When residents get their first shot, they’ll be able to schedule a time for the second dose.

All D.C. residents over 16 are eligible to get a shot.

You can also get vaccinated at CVS, local pharmacies and through health care providers. Free rides are available to anyone who needs them. Here’s more information.