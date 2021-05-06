No Dancing Allowed: DC Mayor Under Fire for COVID Restriction

D.C. banned dancing at weddings as part of COVID-19 restrictions, sparking repeated questions for Mayor Muriel Bowser.

While the District’s COVID restrictions have said from the start that people must remain seated at restaurants, nightclubs and gatherings, new regulations published this week spell out the no-dancing provision for the first time.

The prospect of weddings without a first dance or father-daughter dance is causing confusion and stress for event planners and soon-to-be newlyweds.

“It’s tough. It’s not exactly what we envisioned,” said one groom, who asked not to be named.

He called the ban “extreme” and said he hoped public pressure would have an impact.

While DC @MayorBowser banned dancing at weddings & concerts due to #COVID19 restrictions, DC government continues to offer in-person line dancing classes for small groups of seniors. Bowser has pointed out risks of dancing and alcohol impacting social distancing. @nbcwashington https://t.co/jouhTC7DPA — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 6, 2021

Bowser has been asked about the ban almost every day this week. She defended it Wednesday night on CNN, saying hosting a safe wedding was a good way for a couple to start their life together.

“That is what the public health experts suggest is safest right now,” she said in separate remarks.

While the D.C. government bans dancing at establishments, its parks department has offered in-person line dancing classes for months.

A spokesperson for the mayor said it was unfair to compare a small group of socially distanced people dancing to a large group of people celebrating. Adding alcohol heightens the risk.

While some people planning weddings in D.C. decided to move the festivities to Maryland or Virginia, others were unable to change plans.