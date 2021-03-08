Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 8

This week marks one year since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. Soon after, schools and businesses closed and people were all told to stay home.

Now, while we are still dealing with a high level of infection, there is hope in sight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance aimed at clarifying what activities individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccines can and cannot do.

The recommendations say fully vaccinated individuals can visit with others who have also been inoculated, and can do so indoors, without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Fully vaccinated people can also visit with "unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing."

Vaccinations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

More than 90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. and the pace seems to be picking up nearly daily with three vaccines now available.

In our area, changes are being made in some spots to make the vaccination process smoother.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is helping to boost local supply.

The District’s high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinics received rave reviews from many residents who showed up for their one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic located at the Walter Washington Convention Center was set to provide at least 2,500 people with vaccines on its first day, Saturday. Some said there were no lines and no waiting, and there were even those who said they got their shot early.

“It was a model process. It was easy. It was wide open. It felt very safe and very professional. I’m really grateful to everyone involved,” one woman said.

“They finally got it right!” another woman said.

Health workers will be administering 1,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the mass vaccination site in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday.

The Prince William Health District is also launching a new vaccination scheduling system through a program called PrepMod. Health officials say the pre-registration process takes 15 minutes to complete.

Compared to the rest of Northern Virginia, the Prince William Health District vaccination rate per 100,000 people currently ranks last.

Vaccinations at Woodbridge on Monday are by appointment only and will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state administered more than 50,000 vaccines in a single day for the first time on Sunday, setting a record for the state.

Maryland also surpassed 1.5 million total vaccinations. About 6 million people live in the state.

Nearly half of all Marylanders age 65 and over have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Maryland providers have administered 1,567,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 92.4% of all first and second doses received from the federal government. The state is averaging 37,202 daily doses, and has now exceeded 1 million first doses administered. pic.twitter.com/nke9en1gFh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 7, 2021

Vaccine Hesitancy Persists in Maryland, Poll Finds

Despite the progress being made with the vaccine's rollout throughout our region, some Marylanders are still reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine, according to a new poll.

A new Goucher College poll found that 36% of Black residents and 31% of white residents said they either planned to wait and see how the vaccine worked before getting it, would only get it if they were required to or had no plans of taking the shot.

Nearly two-thirds of Marylanders surveyed had received at least their first dose of the vaccine or planned to get a shot as soon as it became available to them.

Obesity Linked to COVID-19 Hospitalization Risk, According to CDC Study

A majority of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from COVID-19 have been overweight or obese, according to a CDC study that looked at 238 U.S. hospitals.

Among 148,494 adults who received a COVID-19 diagnosis during an emergency department or inpatient from March to December, 71,491 were hospitalized. Of those who were admitted, 27.8% were overweight and 50.2% were obese, according to the CDC report.

Overweight is defined as having a body mass index of 25 or more while obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or more.

The agency found the risk for hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths was lowest among individuals with BMIs under 25.

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced another 160 cases of the virus and five lives lost. The seven-day rolling average of new cases increased, as did hospitalizations.

Maryland announced 716 more cases of the virus and the deaths of eight more people. The seven-day average was up slightly. Hospitalizations fell.

Virginia announced 636 more cases of the virus. Thirteen more people died. The seven-day average decreased although new hospitalizations increased slightly.

