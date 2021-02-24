DC Residents With Medical Conditions to Be Eligible for Vaccine Starting Thursday

D.C. residents with qualifying medical conditions will be eligible starting Thursday to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Eligible residents will be able to book an appointment for as early as March 1 through the District’s vaccination website or by calling the D.C. coronavirus call center, the health department said.

The health department said eligible conditions include the following: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other Chronic Lung Disease; Bone Marrow and Solid Organ Transplantation; Cancer; Cerebrovascular Disease; Chronic Kidney Disease; Congenital Heart Disease; Diabetes Mellitus; Heart Conditions, such as Heart Failure, Coronary Artery Disease, or Cardiomyopathies; HIV; Hypertension; Immunocompromised State; Inherited Metabolic Disorders; Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; Liver Disease; Neurologic Conditions; Obesity, BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2; Pregnancy; Severe Genetic Disorders; Sickle Cell Disease; and Thalassemia.

Residents who are unsure if they qualify are encouraged to speak with their health care provider.

Appointments through the portal and over the phone are only available to residents age 18 or older. Children ages 16 or 17 with qualifying medical conditions will be able to book an appointment through Children’s National Hospital.

Child care workers as well as teachers and staff who are working in person in the District also are eligible beginning this week, the health department said.

About 4,350 appointments will be available at 9 a.m. Thursday for D.C. residents who live in a priority ZIP code and are eligible.

The priority ZIP codes include areas where COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting the community both in the number of cases and the mortality rate.

More information on how to schedule an appointment for children ages 16 and 17 will be announced next week, according to the health department.