Virginia to Lift Curfew, Ease Some Virus Restrictions Starting Monday

Virginia will ease several coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday, including lifting a curfew and loosening limits on outdoor gatherings, as it expands vaccination efforts in partnership with commercial pharmacies.

The modified stay-at-home order that directed residents to stay home between midnight and 5 a.m. will be lifted, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday. Residents should still limit going out, Northam said.

Outdoor social gatherings will be permitted to host 25 people.

Alcohol sales will be allowed until midnight.

Outdoor amusement venues can host up to 30% capacity, capped at 1,000 people.

If trends continue in a positive direction, outdoor amusement venues may be able to lift the cap in April, Northam said.

Virginia implemented these stricter restrictions to prevent spread over the holidays, but can now start “slowly, safely” easing the mitigation strategies, Northam said.

With springtime weather expected in the next few weeks, Northam encouraged people to get outside, where the virus is less transmissible — especially if masks are worn. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people, under the governor's executive order.

The falling coronavirus case rate and increasing vaccinations have spurred the change, Northam said. He said he hopes to lift more restrictions in the coming months, especially as vaccinations ramp up.

