Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 7

The United States reported a record number of coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, according to a tally by NBC News.

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen more than 21 million cases and 360,000 deaths.

Nationwide, one person died from the virus every 34 seconds, according to NBC News.

Newly-elected Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, became one of the latest U.S. lawmakers to test positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter Thursday morning.

The congressman had appeared on the House floor to vote following a day of mayhem and violence on the Capitol grounds Wednesday. He is now quarantining and will not return to the floor "until he is cleared to do so," his tweet said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that those next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – priority group 1B – would include teachers, people over the age of 75, mail carriers, corrections officers, police, firefighters, grocery store workers and transit workers.

Of those in phase 1B, the largest group on the list is the state’s 285,000 teachers and childcare workers.

“Teachers are critical to getting schools back open, and that's critical to people getting back to work and literally getting back to normal,” Northam said.

State health officials say they received fewer initial doses than expected. Another 100,000 doses will be delivered to the commonwealth this week, but as News 4's Drew Wilder reports it's still not enough to vaccinate all of the first priority group.

Although he stressed the need to get students back in school, Northam said schools don't have to wait for teachers to be vaccinated. He also revealed that year-round school is being considered as a way to get students back on track.

“One of the things that we are certainly entertaining is looking at year-round schooling for the next year. Perhaps adding increased days this next summer to really help our kids get caught up,” Northam said.

In phase 1C, another 2.5 million Virginians who are considered frontline essential workers would be eligible for vaccinations. Workers in those categories include housing construction, food service and transportation and logistics workers.

Virginia is vaccinating people slower than most states, according to data from the CDC.

Virginia ranks 41st among all states and D.C. for vaccinations per capita as of Wednesday, when Northam addressed the state's progress.

Although there is no exact timeline in place, Northam is setting a goal of reaching 50,000 vaccinations per day and believes all Virginians could be vaccinated by this summer.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/

– www.marylandvax.org/ Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks fired back against Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after he said her county was among those lagging behind in vaccinations.

“You think I don't want to put vaccines in people's arms? We absolutely want to put vaccines in the arms of all of our residents. This jurisdiction was the one that was hardest hit, but it’s also the one that has been neglected, really, if we’re honest about it, for decades now,” Alsobrook said.

She said that even with all the county's planning, there weren't enough trained people to vaccinate the people that would be distributing the vaccine.

The county still has most of the 3,700 vaccines it received a week ago. The hope is that volunteers like school nurses and the arrival of some of the Maryland National Guard will expedite the process starting Thursday.

Part of the hold up was that frontline health care workers weren’t signing up to get their designated vaccinations.

The general public in Prince George's County can expect vaccinations to begin by late spring, Alsobrooks said.

On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the National Guard would deploy emergency support teams across Maryland to help local health departments to expand vaccination capacity.

Teams of nine-to-14 guard members were deployed starting Wednesday.

“While none of us are thrilled with the pace of this rollout over the first couple of weeks, I can assure you that it is improving every day," Hogan said at a news conference.

A new study discovered that patients with milder forms of COVID-19 were more likely to lose their sense of taste and smell than patients with worse cases.

The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of Internal Medicine, found that 86% of patients with mild cases developed a loss of taste and smell, compared with 4–7% of those with moderate to severe cases.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 268 new coronavirus cases and two additional lives lost on Thursday. Maryland had 2,970 new cases and 44 deaths. Virginia recorded 3,774 new confirmed infections and 42 deaths.

Average cases in the region increased slightly. As of Thursday, seven-day averages in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were at 252, 2,745 and 3,382, respectively.

For the third consecutive day, a record number of hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia – 2,663 Virginians are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Maryland reported Thursday that 1,834 people were hospitalized. D.C. reported there were 265 hospitalized patients on Wednesday.

More than 231,000 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to local health departments. More than 3,678 people in the region have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

