Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 13

Freezing rain is throwing up a hurdle Saturday for crowds of people in the D.C. area who are trying to get their coronavirus vaccines.

The mass vaccination site at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County stopped accepting patients due to inclement weather. GoVAX Maryland said patients would be automatically rescheduled for March 2 at the same time of day, and a confirmation would be sent within 48 hours.

Due to inclement weather, the Six Flags mass vaccination site is no longer accepting patients for the day. Patients whose appointments have been affected will be automatically rescheduled for March 2 at the same time of day. A confirmation message will be sent within 48 hours. — GoVAX Maryland (@GoVaxMD) February 13, 2021

In a bright spot, hospitalizations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have fallen to their lowest levels in weeks.

Virginia Migrating Pre-Registrations to Statewide System

A big change is coming in the way Virginians pre-register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Until now, there have been dozens of different ways to sign-up depending on where you live. Over the weekend, the commonwealth will merge all the registrations into a single database.

The new site is set to launch on Tuesday, and people who pre-registered should be able to log on and confirm their information was properly moved, health officials told News4.

What to Know About the CDC's New School Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with new guidelines that could shape the effort to get your kids back in the classroom.

The agency has now put out a color-coded system for reopening.

Blue and yellow designations are for communities that have low to moderate transmission of COVID-19. For those in a blue or yellow zone, the CDC recommends full in-person learning with as much social distancing as possible.

In orange zones — an area with substantial transmission —hybrid learning, and reduced attendance is a safer option.

Red connotes the highest transmission zones. In red districts without regular testing, the CDC says fully virtual learning could come into play but only for middle and high schoolers.

Prince George's County is expected to announce its reopening dates next week.

Montgomery County is reopening schools to a small group of students on March 1 with the vast majority heading back to class March 15.

In Virginia, Loudoun County starts its hybrid learning model on Tuesday.

Prince William starts phasing back in on Feb. 23.

Arlington begins phasing new grade levels back in every week starting March 2.

Fairfax County heads back on March 16 under a hybrid model.

D.C. is also opening more of its schools to hybrid learning, and Mayor Bowser wants charter schools to follow suit.

What the Data Shows

Washington, D.C., reported 126 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and three more deaths. Hospitalizations fell to the lowest level since Dec. 3.

Maryland reported 1,159 new cases and 32 more deaths. Hospitalizations fell to the lowest levels since Nov. 19.

Virginia reported 2,329 new cases and 22 more deaths. Hospitalizations fell to the lowest level since Dec. 10.

