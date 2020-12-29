Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 29

D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined reported the most residents died of COVID-19 in a day Tuesday since May, but efforts to ramp up vaccination are pressing forward.

Maryland’s hospitals are set to receive enough COVID-19 vaccinations this week to give a first dose to all critical frontline staff in hospitals, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press release.

From this week's shipments, an additional 29,700 Moderna and Pfizer shots are going to hospitals; 33,100 doses will be given to health departments for first responders and 19,500 will be made available for nursing home residents and staff.

“Local health departments will be able to begin clinics for first responders, and hospitals will have enough doses to vaccinate all of their critical front line staff,” Hogan said.

The state remains in vaccination phase 1a.

Virginia has administered 41,709 vaccine doses, according to state data. More than 227,000 have been distributed.

The District is helping communities understand what comes next. One of the most urgent challenges is vaccinating those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. News4's Jackie Bensen spoke with a local physician who says that freeing up doses for community health centers could be the key.

D.C. has opened a web portal that will allow eligible health care workers to schedule a vaccination against COVID-19.

Currently eligible to schedule vaccine appointments are those in group 1A, which includes frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents. Those workers can register for a vaccine using the portal at coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

The website asks health care workers to fill out a questionnaire and give personal information including demographic details and medical history, so the District can determine "readiness" to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Progress is being made on a new vaccine right in our region — in Montgomery County.

Gaithersburg-based Novavax began phase three trials of its COVID vaccine Monday, becoming the fifth company to launch this late-stage trial.

Novavax says it will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers over the age of 18 for the trial. The company has already done trials in South Africa, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Novavax plans to test the vaccine specifically for people in harder hit communities: namely Black, Hispanic and Indigenous Americans.

The battle over an indoor dining ban in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, continued Tuesday as a judge considered whether the county executive's order shutting down indoor and outdoor dining was within his power.

A lawsuit brought by restaurant owners claims the order lacks scientific evidence that restaurants are a significant source of COVID-19 spread.

Restaurants can continue to serve until a final decision is made.

They're allowed 25% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported an additional 193 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday. Maryland recorded 1,878 new cases and 63 lives lost. In Virginia, 2,872 new infections and 52 deaths were recorded.

Overall, the region recorded its largest single-day increase in deaths since May with a total of 119.

D.C.’s seven-day average of new cases rose slightly to 234. Maryland’s seven-day average fell to 2,238. Virginia’s seven-day average is down to 2,645, the lowest figure reached in over a week.

In D.C., 232 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. In Maryland, hospitalizations lowered slightly to 1,725 Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 2,369 in Virginia on Tuesday, setting a new record.

D.C.’s test positivity rate is at 4.3%. The District’s average test turnaround time has fallen down to 2.3 days, but the daily case rate remains in the red zone.

Maryland’s average positivity rate is at 7.52%.

Virginia’s seven-day average positivity rate is up to 12.2%, the highest it’s been since May. More than 4 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.

