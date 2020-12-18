Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 18

Maryland and Virginia’s governors are adjusting expectations about how many doses of a coronavirus vaccine each state will receive by the end of the year.

Several governors have said that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech shots as expected are going to be delivered in the next few weeks, CNBC reported.

The Virginia Department of Health is now expecting about 100,000 fewer doses this month, the agency said Friday.

“The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) was informed late yesterday by Operation Warp Speed that, like other states, Virginia’s estimated allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be less than initially planned for the next few weeks,” a statement read.

Virginia is preparing to receive 370,650 doses from Pfizer and Moderna this month, down from 480,000 anticipated previously, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that officials are “trying to get to the bottom” of a potential reduction in the number of vaccines shipped this month.

“[It’s] not apparently going to impact our first batches, for the first week or two, which were the only ones that were really cast in stone,” Hogan said.

The federal government promised the state 300,000 doses by the end of the year, Hogan said.

“Hopefully that’s still going to be the case,” Hogan said.

On Fridays, states are supposed to get confirmation how many vaccines what will ship the following Monday. Vaccine doses go directly to health care providers, Hogan said.

“Every single hospital in the state and every single region and every single nursing home will have them by next week,” Hogan said.

Hogan also said Maryland will give 8,000 vaccines to D.C. so residents working in District hospitals can get shots.

DC Health didn’t immediately respond to a request for the latest expected vaccine numbers.

D.C. is set to suspend indoor dining starting Dec. 23 and continuing until sometime after Jan. 1, multiple sources say.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is planning to issue an order within the next few days that will prohibit indoor dining over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, multiple sources told News4's Mark Segraves.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is stressing the importance of being careful as we fight the pandemic this holiday season.

“You are safer at home,” Hogan said during a news conference announcing new restrictions Thursday.

The state lowered the gathering limit from 25 people to 10 people.

Travel is limited to essential purposes only by executive order. Maryland residents who travel out of state, and people who come into Maryland, must get a negative COVID-19 test or self-quarantine for 10 days.

The governor’s order took effect Thursday.

Prince George's County is rolling out a campaign targeted at getting its residents comfortable with a COVID-19 vaccine. Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports studies show many African Americans, who are among the most impacted by the pandemic, don't trust it.

Prince George's County is rolling out a campaign targeted at getting its residents comfortable with a vaccine as it deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Community health experts say many African-Americans — who are among the most impacted by the virus — don't trust the vaccine.

The "Proud to be Protected" campaign has a goal to vaccinate 65-70% of Prince George's County residents.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says she has started by talking with her own family.

The first in a series of tele-town halls began Thursday night to help get the word out. Alsobrooks says that with the right information, the public will do the right thing.

What the Data Shows

The spread of coronavirus appears to be slowing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but hospitalizations continue to trend upwards.

In D.C., the seven-day average of new cases has fallen from an all-time high point of 287 on Dec. 9 to 250 on Friday.

Maryland recorded 2,569 new coronavirus cases on Friday, which is lower than average for the month of December so far. Hospitalizations, however, are still on the rise.

A total of 2,075 Marylanders are in hospitals being treated for COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Virginia’s 2,277 coronavirus cases counted Friday is also lower than the average for this month. Hospitalizations have fallen slightly from an all-time high on Tuesday. Now, 1,686 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

