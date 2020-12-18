DC to Ban Indoor Dining During Christmas, New Year's, Sources Say

D.C. is set to suspend indoor dining starting Dec. 23 and continuing until sometime after Jan. 1, multiple sources say.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is planning to issue an order within the next few days that will prohibit indoor dining, multiple sources told News4's Mark Segraves.

The order would prohibit restaurants from seating customers indoors over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

It's expected that take-out and delivery would still be allowed, as it was during the previous indoor dining ban.

The District would follow Prince George's and Montgomery counties, which already suspended indoor dining as coronavirus cases rise.

Capacity restrictions at D.C.'s restaurants, grocery stores and retailers were already reduced this week to 25% or 250 people.

