Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on August 6

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has its eyes on Virginia and D.C. as the greater region finds some success in beating back a surge of coronavirus infections.

But the numbers indicate significantly more people are catching the virus now than they were before each area entered their most recent phase of reopening.

Task Force leader Dr. Deborah Birx said that D.C. needs to "get on top of it" when it comes to small increases in the percentage of positive coronavirus tests, the Center for Public Integrity reports.

Trends in Virginia are "concerning," Birx reportedly said. But the hot spots in the commonwealth are outside Northern Virginia.

Virginia announced Wednesday another tool in their fight against coronavirus, called the Covidwise app. The voluntary app detects when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus.

What the Data Shows

Why is the White House concerned with D.C. and Virginia?

Virginia is adding, on average, 957 new coronavirus cases every day. The data suggest that July's surge is waning, but the number of new cases added every day is much higher than it was at a nadir in late June.

For example, on June 21, the average was 486 new cases added. On Thursday, it was 957.

Hampton Roads is a persistent area of concern. The cumulative case count has more than doubled since July 13.

Only two cases were counted on Thursday, but 26 were added Wednesday and 33 on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Isaias may have impacted reporting.

Moving onto D.C.: Birx reportedly specifically called out increases in the positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests that come back showing a person is infected.

During the last week of July, positivity ticked up to 3.7-3.8%. By Thursday, it had fallen back to 3%.

But the average case number of new cases had ticked up, to 66. That's double from a low point of around 33 during the last week of June.

In Maryland, the number of average cases has fallen to 833 in Maryland, which is lower than its all-time peak of 1,090 and much higher than the low-point of 338.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report