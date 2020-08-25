Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 25

As the coronavirus data shows some improvements in the D.C. area, Montgomery County is loosening some of its coronavirus-related restrictions.

Museums, art galleries and bowling allies will be able to open, with restrictions, under an updated version of phase two reopening guidelines, County Executive Marc Elrich said.

Outdoor religious services can also now host more than150 people, as long as they get a letter of approval. Weddings aren't included, county officials tell News4.

And soccer has been recategorized as a medium-risk sport, so games and scrimmages can go forth. Read more here.

D.C. will now require that insurers licensed in the city cover more coronavirus tests with no cost-sharing. People who should be able to get the cost of their COVID-19 test fully covered include asymptotic people who work in high-risk settings, those at high risk for complications if infected and recently diagnosed people.

What the Data Shows

D.C. has not reported a coronavirus-related death in three days. On Tuesday, Maryland reported 10 and Virginia reported 18.

In another good sign, the number of new cases on average continues to decline.

We'll need to keep an eye on Virginia, however. The average number of cases has been on a declining trend. But since Friday, the number has ticked up slightly.

Tuesday's 912 new cases is higher than Monday's 655 and lower than Saturday's recent high of 1091.

Coronavirus diagnosis numbers fluctuate from day to day. Numerous factors can influence how many new cases are discovered in a day, including how the weather impacted people's plans to get tested or how busy labs are.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Virginians on unemployment will get an extra $300 on top of what the state pays out. Read more.

Special needs students are among the first groups who should get in-person instruction, Fairfax County school officials say. Read more.

Montgomery County officials said in an update Wednesday that testing will resume at county sites using test kits from the state. Testing was suspended last week after the state health department ordered the county stop using saliva tests from a Rockville lab. Read more.

The federal government has started sending new COVID-19 testing systems to nursing homes around the country in hopes that the rapid results provided by antigen tests will slow the spread of the virus. Long-term care facilities certainly welcome that assistance, but some have major concerns about those tests. Get the News4 I-Team report.

Most people recently diagnosed with the coronavirus in D.C. had no known contact with someone who had the virus and did not attend events or travel, new data from the city says. Read more.

Montgomery County residents who have been hit financially hard by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for short-term rental assistance. The application is open through Aug. 31.

Metrorail service has increased to the highest levels since the pandemic began – and more stations are opening soon. Read more.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a plan for limited new spending on blocking evictions, boosting high-speed internet access and more. Read about the plan.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report