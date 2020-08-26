Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 26

A new model from the University of Virginia shows that although coronavirus cases may be declining in the region now, it's important to remain vigilant.

A major resurgence could come in the fall, researchers predict.

"The return to school, including student travel, and the onset of fall weather are likely to cause some increase in new cases," researchers said.

The model predicts about 11,306 new cases could be diagnosed in a single week at the end of September. That would bring Virginia's crisis to a level higher than it was at the peak of new infections being uncovered, in late May.

A new peak could occur sometime in October, reaching between 13,625-17,320 new cases in a week, depending on how well commonwealth residents adhere to social distancing and other mitigation strategies.

That means researchers anticipate that two months from now, near or over 2,000 people will get diagnosed with coronavirus every day in Virginia.

While the resurgence researchers predict for Virginia isn't reflected in the numbers yet, there are some concerning trends in the commonwealth.

The proportion of positive tests coming back is still at 6.4%, higher than D.C. (2.5%) or Maryland (3.3%). Some spots are higher, including Prince William County which is about 2% above the state average.

Seven-day averages of new cases are a quick way to assess where areas stand in their fight against the virus. Health officials want them to decline.

By that measure, right now, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are better off than they were last week. But they are still worse off than they were a month ago, and the numbers are up slightly from Tuesday.

Virginia's most recent low point in average new cases was in the 480s on June 21. Now, the average is 852.

Maryland's most recent low point was around 338 on June 24, compared to 548 now.

D.C. began July with average new cases in the low 30s. Now, that number is 53.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

