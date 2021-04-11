Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 11

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in D.C. and Maryland on Monday. Here’s where we stand in fighting the virus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as of Sunday.

D.C. announced 68 more cases of the virus but no additional deaths. Fewer people were hospitalized and the seven-day rolling average of new cases was down.

About 23% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 12% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced 1,483 more cases of the virus. Eleven more people died. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was up, but fewer people were hospitalized.

About 34% of the Maryland population had their first vaccine dose. About 20% had their second dose. About 2% had the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 926 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 13 more people. The rolling average of new cases was down and fewer people were hospitalized.

About 36% of Virginians were vaccinated with at least one dose. Twenty-one percent were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

