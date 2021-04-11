Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 11

What the Data Shows
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in D.C. and Maryland on Monday. Here’s where we stand in fighting the virus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as of Sunday.
D.C. announced 68 more cases of the virus but no additional deaths. Fewer people were hospitalized and the seven-day rolling average of new cases was down.
About 23% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 12% were fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced 1,483 more cases of the virus. Eleven more people died. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was up, but fewer people were hospitalized.
About 34% of the Maryland population had their first vaccine dose. About 20% had their second dose. About 2% had the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 926 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 13 more people. The rolling average of new cases was down and fewer people were hospitalized.
About 36% of Virginians were vaccinated with at least one dose. Twenty-one percent were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus News
- A vaccination clinic at Dulles Town Center in Loudoun County was canceled Saturday because of plumbing problems in the building. "Everyone who had to be canceled today will be able to reschedule within the week," a spokesperson said.
- Production problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will mean a huge drop-off in deliveries to Virginia. The state will only get 14,800 next week, down from 124,000 this week.
- The Washington Nationals and DC United are allowed to increase capacity at home games from 10% to 25%. Monumental Sports will also allow 10% capacity for Capitals and Wizards home games.
- D.C.'s new high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Arena Stage.
- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Phase 2 on Monday, April 12, a week earlier than expected. Here's how to sign up.
- The National Independence Day Parade has been canceled for 2021, the National Park Service announced, citing "logistics and planning limitations."
- The Virginia Employment Commission says that jobless workers collecting unemployment compensation will soon have to look for jobs again to receive benefits.
- Some mass vaccination sites in Maryland will offer a limited number of walk-up shots every day, no appointment needed.
- Fairfax County vaccine registration is now open for all essential workers in Phase 1c, including media workers, hairstylists, barbers and information technology workers. See specific category details here.
- A new mass vaccination site opened Wednesday at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County. It will offer shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
- All D.C. residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, April 19, the mayor announced.
- In President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, $5 billion are earmarked for Black farmers impacted by decades of discrimination made worse during the pandemic.
- Fairfax County Public Schools began to expand its in-person learning on Tuesday to four days a week for students who are struggling the most, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said.
- In Maryland, anyone older than 16 can preregister to get their COVID-19 shot at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Here's how to sign up.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.