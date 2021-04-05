DC to Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Everyone 16+

All D.C. residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, April 19, the mayor announced.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a tweet that everyone should pre-register now at vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 1-855-363-0333.

"All essential workers in Phase 1C Tier 3 still become eligible on April 12," Bowser's tweet reads.

This group includes essential employees of higher education institutions, construction workers and essential IT employees.

The District also announced that it will relax some more COVID-19 restrictions on May 1, after the D.C. region experiences a predicted fourth surge in cases, Bowser said. Those restrictions would affect music venues, weddings, graduations and pools, among other events and locations.

The news follows Gov. Larry Hogan's announcement that Maryland residents 16 and older will also be eligible for vaccination at mass vaccination starting Tuesday.

