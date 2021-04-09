coronavirus vaccine

How to Get a COVID Vaccine as DC Opens Eligibility to Everyone 16+ on Monday

Here's how to preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C.

By Sophia Barnes

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Washington, D.C., will open vaccination eligibility to all residents 16 and older on Monday.

Every resident and essential worker can sign up to get a free shot, Mayor Muriel Bowser says.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Coronavirus in DC Mar 10

FAQ: How to Sign Up for a COVID-19 Vaccine Using DC's Preregistration Site

covid vaccine Apr 1

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Why Do Some Get Them and What Does it Mean?

The first step to getting your vaccine is preregistering — essentially telling the city you’re interested.

To preregister, you can visit vaccinate.dc.gov or call 1-855-363-0333 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday).

Then, keep an eye on your phone and email. The city will contact you when it’s time to make an appointment.

Invitations go out on Thursday and Sunday mornings about 10 a.m. If there are extra appointments, they’ll go out Tuesdays at 10 a.m. All D.C. residents and essential workers can already sign up in the preregistration portal so the city has your information once it expands eligibility.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineCoronavirus in DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us