Washington, D.C., will open vaccination eligibility to all residents 16 and older on Monday.

Every resident and essential worker can sign up to get a free shot, Mayor Muriel Bowser says.

The first step to getting your vaccine is preregistering — essentially telling the city you’re interested.

To preregister, you can visit vaccinate.dc.gov or call 1-855-363-0333 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday).

Then, keep an eye on your phone and email. The city will contact you when it’s time to make an appointment.

Invitations go out on Thursday and Sunday mornings about 10 a.m. If there are extra appointments, they’ll go out Tuesdays at 10 a.m. All D.C. residents and essential workers can already sign up in the preregistration portal so the city has your information once it expands eligibility.