Black bear sightings create buzz in Brookland

The Humane Rescue Alliance and other D.C. agencies received at least a dozen reports of bear sightings within the past month in a Northeast neighborhood where a bear was caught last year.

Elizabeth Knox and her kids stopped what they were doing about 7 a.m. Wednesday when they saw a black bear wander through their front yard in Brookland.

“Some disbelief; a little bit of excitement,” Knox said. “We have four kids, and so they were all down there with me in the kitchen, and so we all kind of leapt and watched it go through the side of the house.”

Pictures of the bear quickly circulated among neighbors. Some took precautions.

“This is a block from your house,” one neighbor said. “I said, Ah yes, I recognized it. And so, I waited a while before I went out.”

Others said they enjoy the sight but don’t want the bear or anyone else to get hurt.

“It’s just overall exciting and hope the bear is able to get relocated properly,” another neighbor said.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said field teams are checking woods to make sure the bear is safe and away from public. Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources is helping.

Last June, a bear was spotted in the same neighborhood. It was captured and rereleased.

Wildlife officials say people are more likely to see bears this time of year, even in the city.

“Late spring into early summer is really the prime time for bear activity to increase,” said Jonathan Trudeau of Maryland DNR. “It’s a time when juvenile bears or yearling bears are starting to disperse. So, they’re starting to move out of their natal range where they were born and try to establish their own ranges. And it’s also just the time when bears are trying to find a lot of food.”

It’s important to keep trash secured. Also, experts recommend backing away from a bear upon coming across one.

“It’s a stressful situation for us; it’s a stressful situation on the bear,” Trudeau said. “So, in all reality, our end goal is to allow this bear to naturally just kind of move on its own out of the area.”

The Humane Rescue Alliance asks the public to avoid approaching the animal and allow its officers and partners to manage the situation.