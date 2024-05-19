Olympian Noah Lyles supports youth athletes at local track meet

Sprinter Noah Lyles of Alexandria stopped by a local track meet Sunday to support youth athletes.

The Tokyo bronze medalist’s family foundation was a sponsor of the Union Athletics Invitational at Clarksburg High School. Hundreds of young athletes from across the region competed.

The day was capped off by pictures and autographs from Lyles.

“I remember when I was going to my youth track meets,” he said. “I remember I’d see like, I remember I was in Florida and [Olympics gold medalist] Sonya Richards-Ross came to the track, and she’s greeting all the kids, and I was like, Yeah, I’m going to do that when I turn pro.”

Lyles said it’s important to take time out of his busy schedule to give back.

“It was a whole group and community effort,” he said. “So, me and my brother and my mom, we all knew that when we got the ability to give back that we wanted to.”

The track and field Olympics trials begin June 21 in Eugene, Oregon. Lyles and his brother both hope to make Team USA.