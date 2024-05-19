2024 paris olympics

Olympian Noah Lyles supports youth athletes at local track meet

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sprinter Noah Lyles of Alexandria stopped by a local track meet Sunday to support youth athletes.

The Tokyo bronze medalist’s family foundation was a sponsor of the Union Athletics Invitational at Clarksburg High School. Hundreds of young athletes from across the region competed.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The day was capped off by pictures and autographs from Lyles.

“I remember when I was going to my youth track meets,” he said. “I remember I’d see like, I remember I was in Florida and [Olympics gold medalist] Sonya Richards-Ross came to the track, and she’s greeting all the kids, and I was like, Yeah, I’m going to do that when I turn pro.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Lyles said it’s important to take time out of his busy schedule to give back.

“It was a whole group and community effort,” he said. “So, me and my brother and my mom, we all knew that when we got the ability to give back that we wanted to.”

The track and field Olympics trials begin June 21 in Eugene, Oregon. Lyles and his brother both hope to make Team USA.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 paris olympics May 15

Tommy Tries It: Catching waves with USA Surfing ahead of 2024 Olympics

Prince George's County May 14

Team USA track and field coach talks Oxon Hill roots, Olympics prep

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us