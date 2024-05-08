Driver dodges spike strip in pursuit through the DMV; 4 juveniles arrested

Four juveniles were arrested in connection with a police chase in a suspected stolen car that went through D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday night.

Home security cameras captured the chase as officers pursued the driver down an alley in Southeast D.C.

The pursuit started in Prince George’s County and continued into Southeast D.C., where home security cameras captured several police cruisers following the white sedan.

The suspect then led authorities through the District and into Virginia, where a VDOT camera on Interstate 395 caught more dangerous maneuvers. In one instance, a police officer threw road spikes onto the interstate, but the white sedan swerved in time to avoid them. A handful of cruisers were then forced to follow suit, leading to some close calls for other drivers.

Police eventually were able to stop the white sedan in D.C. and four juveniles were arrested and charged.

The car they were in was allegedly stolen on Friday from Clarence Bivens, a Stafford County man who said he was shopping with his wife at the Tangier Outlets at National Harbor before going to MGM for a night out. While walking back to his car, the victim said a boy approached him and asked him for a dollar.

“He's like, 'I sure is hungry, I need a dollar,' and I said, 'I don't have a dollar for you,' so then he pulls out his weapon and then he said, ‘Well just give me all your stuff.' But he didn't say 'stuff,' he's cursing me and all that good stuff,” Bivens said. “I looked at him and said, 'Really? Is this what we doin' today?' And he's like, 'Yeah, give me the wallet, give me your phone, give me this, give me that.' I took my keys out and threw them at him, took my phone out and threw it at him. I was more angry than anything. You know, he was a little young kid."

The pursuit suspects were arrested four days later. It was not immediately clear if they were also accused of carjacking Bivens.

Bivens had no idea about the pursuit and the arrests until he spoke to News4. Authorities have his car and he'll get it back–but he's not sure what kind of shape it's in.