2022 RAMMY Awards: Cast Your Votes for Your Fave DC Dining Spots

Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) has revealed the finalists for their 2022 RAMMY Awards. Among them, seven categories are open for voting by the public. You can cast your votes in those categories below.

The winners will be announced July 24 during an event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere – indoors or outdoors – and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by Dec. 31, 2021.

Best Brunch of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in a formal, upscale or casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by Dec. 31, 2021.

Favorite Fast Bites: This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, mobile food vendor or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Hottest Sandwich Spot: Creative and delicious sandwiches continued to be a talked-about food in the DC region this year, and they remained a pivot or side project of some fine dining spots. Whether it was burgers, subs, melts, breakfast sandwiches, tortas, cheesesteaks, or something in between, this nominee had serious sandwiches to write home about. The nominee must have operated the concept between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Outstanding Pop-Up Concept: This nominee is a non-permanent pop-up foodservice concept without a physical space that is showcasing a creative idea, new potential restaurant concept, bar, food truck or delivery menu. The nominee demonstrates a high standard of excellence, creativity, and execution. The nominee must have operated the concept between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Splendid Holidays at Home: Restaurants have a way of making special occasions feel extra special, and this year they continued to meet customers at their comfort level as Covid (and other interruptions during the year) uprooted holidays for many. This nominee went all out to create celebratory menus with all the bells and whistles to help guests have memorable holidays at home. The nominee must have offered special holiday menus to go between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Standout Family Meal Packages To Go: Family meal packages – for two, four, or six – flourished when guests were deeply rooted in takeout, and in 2021 guests continued to enjoy the flexibility to dine out, while dining in. This nominee created wholesome and delicious family meal packages to keep families happy and coming back for convenience. The nominee must have offered Family Meals menus to go between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

See the finalists in all the categories here.