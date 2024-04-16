All Things Go announces 2024 lineup with Janelle Monáe, Hozier, Reneé Rapp and more

All Things Go has dropped the lineup for its 2024 festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion – and its 10th year will be a banger.

Janelle Monáe, Bleachers and Laufey will headline Saturday, sharing the day with Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker and a dozen other artists spanning rock, rap, pop and jazz.

Hozier, Reneé Rapp and Conan Gray top the Sunday lineup along with Chappell Roan and Maren Morris.

In a sea of festivals, All Things Go always stands out for booking some of the most talented women touring in any year, and 2024 will be no different.

For one, Chappell Roan is having a huge moment. She’s toured with Olivia Rodrigo, captured a million views for her Tiny Desk concert and performed at Coachella for the first time (leading Rolling Stone reporter Tomás Mier to ask, “Is this what it felt like to watch Lady Gaga before she blew up?”).

And if you missed Ethel Cain last year – or wanted more Southern Gothic indie vibes – she’ll be back, and this time she's getting promoted to a tier-two headliner.

The festival is also flexing its ability to bring together a very D.C. collab. Laufey, a GRAMMY-winning musician bringing jazz and classical music to Gen Z, is set to perform with the Kennedy Center Orchestra.

All Things Go is set for Sept. 28-29 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Tickets go on sale this week, starting with a presale on Thursday before general admission goes live on Friday. Weekend passes start at $119 before fees.

