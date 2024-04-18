American University students listen to market demand with Taylor Swift economics course

Surplus, shortage and “Swiftonomics."

American University students can soon take a course on Taylor Swift.

The new economics course, dubbed "Swiftonomics," will focus on the financial impact Taylor Swift had on the economy last year. The class will explore the pop star’s business footprint, earnings from the billion-dollar Eras Tour and her impact on the Ticketmaster monopoly debate.

The American course was designed by two economics students. They hope it will get more people interested in economics while making it more understandable.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Swiftie lessons follow in the footsteps of Harvard University’s English class “Taylor Swift and Her World.” In the class, Professor Stephanie Burt teaches students about the themes and writing mechanisms in Swift's songs.

Swift’s next album, “Tortured Poets Department,” is set to be released at midnight on Friday, April 19.

In case you missed these two easter eggs: the DC-area is celebrating National Poetry Month and News4 spoke to the Library of Congress about Clara Bow, who inspired a song on Swift's new album.