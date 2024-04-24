Kayaking in DC: Where to paddle the Potomac and more

It's official: Kayaking season has arrived in D.C.! And if you ask us, it's one of the best ways to see the city from a new angle.

Maybe you want to cruise by some iconic sights with out-of-town guests, or you're looking for a quick but nature-filled escape. You can find both at the various kayak rental outposts along the Potomac River.

Boating in DC is the main company renting out kayaking and canoeing gear in D.C. proper. Four Boating in DC locations are open now, renting out all your gear for an hour or two of scenic paddling.

Prices may vary by location but generally start at $21 for a one-hour rental of a single-person kayak. Double kayak or canoe rentals, which are a good option for families with children, are available at many locations. Those start at about $31.

Rental prices include life jackets, paddles and cushions. Staff members will help guide you into and out of the water and can give you a few pointers before you take off.

Kids aged 7 and younger can float with an adult "as long as they can safely sit independently and fit securely" in a personal flotation device, while kids ages 8 to 15 can have their own boat but must be accompanied by a guardian, Boating in DC says.

If you're looking for an option in Maryland, check out Bladensburg Waterfront Park Boat Rentals offered by the Prince George's County parks department.

What’s open now:

Fletchers Boathouse is the most nature-filled location, letting you explore the C&O Canal and Potomac River. When rowing up the waterway, look to your left to try and find a hidden waterfall cove. You'll find the boathouse off Canal Road, south of the Chain Bridge.

Pro tip: We advise driving (there is parking!) or taking a rideshare. Google Maps will tell you that there's technically a route for pedestrians. But at Canal Road, you'll be walking alongside fast-moving traffic for a bit, then going down an often-busy driveway.

Key Bridge Boathouse and Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown are both great launching points to see the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Memorial. You can walk to both locations from the nearest transit stops in fewer than 15 minutes. Thompson Boat Center, which is near all the restaurants of Washington Harbor, will put you closer to the monuments.

Pro tip: Row to Teddy Roosevelt Island, park your kayak for a few minutes and stretch your legs.

The Wharf Boathouse is open Fridays to Sundays. It is one of two locations to offer hydrobikes.

Coming soon:

Ballpark Boathouse near Nats Park will be open on weekends starting Friday, May 3. It will also rent out hydrobikes.

The Washington Sailing Marina in Alexandria will open when the time is right in May.

Paddleboards: Rentals of stand-up paddleboards are expected to begin at all locations in May, once temperatures warm up.

Mark Segraves takes a tour of Mallows Bay on the Potomac River

Bonus: Paddle around submerged WWI-era ships

If you want an extra adventurous paddling experience, you must check out Mallows Bay in Charles County, Maryland.

The largest graveyard of abandoned naval ships in Western Hemisphere waters is now a vibrant nature preserve that can be experienced up close.

The ships are best seen during low tide. Tours are offered by Atlantic Kayak ($65-$85), REI ($120+) and occasionally the Potomac Riverkeepers.

