Maryland man on trial for murder in brutal beating of 86-year-old man

A Maryland man seen on camera punching and kicking a great-grandfather, who later died, is standing trial for murder in the 86-year-old’s death.

Julias Wright’s defense admits their client struck Johnny Shepherd but claims he died because of the hospice care he received.

Outside the Maryland Farms condo complex in Beltsville in June 2022, Shepherd allegedly Wright’s girlfriend’s car when he opened his car door, prosecutors said. The girlfriend told police Shepherd pushed her first, so she punched him in the face, then called for her boyfriend to help her.

Video shows Wright punch Shepherd to the ground, then continue to repeatedly punch and kick him over and over.

The medical examiner's office says Shepherd had bleeding in his brain and needed a feeding tube. He was released to home hospice care and died the following month.

Shepherd's family says he was a peaceful and joyful person who always had kind words for everyone he met. His daughter says before the attack, her dad was still very independent and active, and loved going to breakfast with his wife. The family says Shepherd had dozens of grandkids and great grandkids, and they all miss him every day.

Shepherd's daughter described Wright as evil and says she can't understand why he attacked her dad.

Wright's defense attorney did not immediately respond to News4’s request for comment Monday, but he previously said his client was a "mild-mannered gentle giant" and the surveillance video did not tell the full story.

The trial is scheduled to last through Thursday.