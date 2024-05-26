Two young men found fatally shot in Silver Spring park

Two young men were found shot to death Sunday evening in Silver Spring, Maryland, authorities said.

Montgomery County police were called to Nolte Local Park off the 500 block of Thayer Avenue just before 7 p.m. for the report of a shooting. They arrived to find the two victims dead at the scene, which is a few blocks from the downtown area of Silver Spring.

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects.

"We don't have any information as to exactly what happened," county police spokesperson Sheira Goff said. "We do know that there were several people who were in the area when the shooting happened. Detectives are working to canvass the area and talk to any potential witnesses."

Goff said they're asking for anyone who may have seen someone to contact police.

The names of the victims were not available as of late Sunday night, but police said they were both 20.