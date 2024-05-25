First cruise ship leaves Port of Baltimore since Key Bridge collapse

For the first time since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, cutting off the Port of Baltimore and the Inner Harbor from the rest of the Patapsco River, cruise ships can come and go freely.

Royal Caribbean's "Vision of the Seas" set sail Saturday afternoon for a five-night voyage to Bermuda.

Carnival Cruise Line announced it will resume sailing from the port on Sunday.

A social media announcement about the port declared, "Baltimore is back."

The Dali, the container ship that crashed into the Key Bridge at the end of March, remained stuck under the bridge wreckage until Monday, when it was finally refloated.

On Monday, May 20, the ship was escorted by tugboats to a marine terminal 2.5 miles away.

The successful mission to transport the Dali away from the wreckage of the bridge represents a major step forward to fully reopen the Port of Baltimore. It’s expected to reopen by the end of the month.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said it was a "beautiful sight" when he didn't see the Dali in the middle of the channel in a press conference Tuesday morning, but he's pushing for the complete rebuilding of the Key Bridge.

“The mission’s not over. The work is not done," Moore said. "I will not be satisfied until I can look over this same sight and see the Francis Scott Key Bridge standing again."