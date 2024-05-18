Cargo ship Dali that hit Key Bridge to be refloated on Monday

The Unified Command announced a plan to refloat and transit the cargo ship Dali that hit and destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge from its current location to a local marine terminal.

If "optimum conditions" are in place, the process is set to begin at around 5 a.m. at high tide on Monday.

“Safety remains the Unified Command’s emphasis, as it has been during the execution of all tasks in the nearly eight weeks of salvage operations,” officials said in a press release.

Once the ship is free of its current position, tugboats will escort it to a marine terminal 2.5 miles away. The entire process, from refloating to transit, will take an estimated 21 hours, officials said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a graphic below that visualize the process.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Last week, Crews used explosives in the partial demolition of the largest remaining steel span of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge Monday evening.

The loud explosion, captured by a News4 camera about a half mile away, broke apart the span, knocking a large, mangled portion of the steel bridge off the bow of the container ship Dali. That portion of the bridge remains visible above the Patapsco River.

Some steel beams remain embedded in the bow, and part of the roadway is still on the Dali.