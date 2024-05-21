Watch live: Maryland governor gives update on Baltimore Key Bridge mission after ship's removal

Watch the press conference in the video player above.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore giving an update on the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday, one day after the ship that brought down the bridge was moved back to port.

The successful mission to transport the Dali away from the wreckage of the bridge represents a major step forward to fully reopen the Port of Baltimore. It’s expected to reopen by the end of the month.

Eight weeks have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

Now that the Dali is back at a marine terminal, the effort continues to remove portions of the Key Bridge that are still on the ship.

Moore praised the cleanup and recovery for “achieving in a matter of weeks what many thought would take months.” He said Maryland will continue working to clear the channel, support the people affected and rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The optimistic timeline to rebuild and reopen the Key Bridge is four years.

The ship’s 21 crew members, most of whom are from India, haven’t been allowed off the vessel since the collapse. The Dali is managed by Synergy Marine Group and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd., both of Singapore.