The Weekend Scene: What to do in the DC area for Memorial Day

Early summer means strawberry picking! Pickyourown.org has extensive guides for Northern Virginia and nearby Maryland.

Monday highlights

World's Largest Bounce House

The “world’s largest bounce house” is back in Fort Washington for the next three weekends. Adults-only jump sessions are on the menu!

Big Bounce America

Pool season begins

D.C.’s public pools jumped into swim season this weekend. You can find locations and hours for pools and spray parks here.

Northern Virginia’s waterparks also opened up (except for Volcano Island, which will open later because of mechanical issues), as did Montgomery County's outdoor pools and Prince George’s County's pools and splash parks.

DC Black Pride

DC Black Pride is a long weekend packed with events through to Monday, including Pride in the Park at Fort Dupont Park. See Monday's schedule here.

Honoring Memorial Day

Place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider or see a moving tribute with 600,000 poppies on the National Mall to mark Memorial Day.

Some special observances include:

National Memorial Day Parade (Mon., 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Streets NW, free): Line up anywhere along the parade route to watch marching bands and more in the Memorial Day parade hosted by Anthony Anderson and Drew Carey.

Event in Maryland

Red Hot Blues & BBQ

Through Mon., Glen Echo Park, $20-$30

Events in Virginia

Memorial Day at the National Army Museum

Through Mon., Fort Belvoir, free (reservations encouraged)

Viva! Vienna!

Through Mon., Vienna, Virginia, unlimited ride wristband starts at $45

Falls Church Memorial Day Parade & Festival

Mon., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

Parade on Park Avenue

