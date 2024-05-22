6 ways to honor Memorial Day in the DC area, from the US Capitol to Arlington National Cemetery

Enjoy a concert at the U.S. Capitol, place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider or see a moving tribute with 600,000 poppies on the National Mall to mark Memorial Day in the nation’s capital.

Memorial Day is an occasion to honor the sacrifices of all those who have died serving in the United States military.

Arlington National Cemetery says it hosted the first official national celebration of Memorial Day in 1868, when it was known as Decoration Day because people would bring flags and flowers to the graves of fallen servicemembers.

In Washington, D.C., Memorial Day is marked every year with official ceremonies at war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, as well as events like the Rolling to Remember demonstration ride raising awareness about prisoners of war and those missing in action (POW/MIAs).

Here's how to salute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

National Memorial Day Concert

Sat., 8 p.m., U.S .Capitol, free

Head to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a patriotic concert featuring U.S. military bands and famous singers, plus celebrity hosts including Gary Sinise and Bryan Cranston.

Gates, located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, are expected to open at 5 p.m. The performance is set to run from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public; you don’t need any tickets to attend.

You’re allowed to bring a picnic, nonalcoholic beverages and camp chairs that are low to the ground. Expect a security screening; all backpacks, closed containers and coolers will be searched, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Leave bikes, pets, large umbrellas, luggage, drones and other prohibited items at home.

“Taking the Metro to the concert site is strongly advised due to traffic volume and street closures put in place for the event. The nearest stations are Federal Center SW (Orange/Blue lines) and Union Station (Red line),” according to PBS, which is hosting the concert.

Pro tip: If you can’t make it on Sunday or want to try and avoid crowds, go to the dress rehearsal. It happens at the same time, but on Saturday.

USAA Poppy Wall of Honor

Fri. to Sun., National Mall, free

More than 600,000 poppies – the flower of remembrance – will cover a 133-foot-long wall on the National Mall to commemorate servicemembers who have lost their lives since World War I.

The display will also include a digital exhibit to mark 80 years since the D-Day invasion.

The poppy wall will be open during these times:

Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to the southwest corner of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to see the display.

Arlington National Cemetery

On Thursday, members of The Old Guard will place flags at each gravestone to pay respects. Flags In is not open to the public, but visitors will be able to see the acknowledgment.

The public is invited to participate in Flowers of Remembrance Day on Sunday. It’s “the only time of the year where visitors can walk across the Memorial Plaza and place a flower before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” according to The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, which provides all flowers for the commemoration. It's just the third year the public has been invited to participate.

At 10 a.m., cemetery historians will also offer a talk on the history of the event.

On Monday at 11 a.m., Arlington National Cemetery is set to recognize fallen servicemembers. Seating will be available first come, first served.

“Scheduled public events include performances by the United States Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants and the U.S. Coast Guard Band, followed by a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries,” the website says.

If you’re visiting Arlington National Cemetery, brush up on the parking and security rules. All visitors over the age of 16 should be prepared to show a photo ID.

Rolling to Remember

Thousands of motorcyclists will converge in the D.C. area this weekend to raise awareness about prisoners of war, soldiers missing in action and veterans losing their lives to mental health crises.

The motorcycle ride is scheduled for Sunday. Riders will meet in the Pentagon’s North Parking lot between 7 a.m. and noon. There will be a vigil at the Lincoln Memorial after the ride.

On Friday, Rolling to Remember also hosts a blessing of the bikes at the National Cathedral at 5 p.m. and a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 9 p.m.

National Mall war memorials

The National Park Service will host wreath-laying ceremonies at the major war memorials on the National Mall.

The first ceremony will be at the World War II Memorial on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Monday’s ceremonies include:

10 a.m.: Vietnam Women’s Memorial

1 p.m.: Vietnam Veterans Memorial

1:30 p.m.: United States Navy Memorial

4:15 p.m.: Korean War Veterans Memorial

5 p.m.: Taps played across the National Mall

National Memorial Day Parade

Mon., 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Streets NW, free

Lineup anywhere along the parade route to watch marching bands and more in the Memorial Day parade hosted by Anthony Anderson and Drew Carey.

Pre-parade performances are set to begin at 1 p.m., followed by the big event itself between 2-4 p.m.

“The National Archives/Penn Quarter/Navy Memorial stop on the Green and Yellow lines are located one block from the route. Federal Triangle & Smithsonian on the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines are also a short walk from the route,” The Americans Veterans Center said.

