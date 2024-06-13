The Weekend Scene: Lionel Messi at Commanders Field, polo on the National Mall and Juneteenth fests

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We’re still smiling big after the Capital Pride Parade and digesting the HFSTival lineup that dropped with The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Incubus and Bush.

But a new weekend is here with a packed to-do list that includes celebrating Juneteenth with festivals and Father’s Day with some unexpected sports –including the face-off between the national soccer teams of Guatemala and Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champion led by captain Lionel Messi.

As for the weather: We're relieved highs are only supposed to reach the 80s on Saturday and Sunday because a heat wave is on the way. Here's the forecast.

Weekend highlights

Unexpected sports

Not to be cliché, but there are a bunch of sports things to do with dad – and not just what you’d expect. We do have the Nationals, Mystics and Spirit in town, but… Pro pickleball, anyone?

Argentina vs. Guatemala : Lionel Messi at Commanders Field?! It's happening! The defending 2022 FIFA World Cup champions face Guatemala in a friendly match at Commanders Field on Friday in the lead-up to the Copa America. Tickets start at $130. Details.

: Lionel Messi at Commanders Field?! It's happening! The defending 2022 FIFA World Cup champions face Guatemala in a friendly match at Commanders Field on Friday in the lead-up to the Copa America. Tickets start at $130. Details. The District Cup : Polo is coming to the National Mall, with four teams competing to win Saturday. All-access tickets, which include food and beverage, start at $95. Details.

: Polo is coming to the National Mall, with four teams competing to win Saturday. All-access tickets, which include food and beverage, start at $95. Details. Major League Pickleball : The league’s first-ever event in the D.C. area features matches from Thursday to Sunday, with grounds passes starting at $40. Details.

: The league’s first-ever event in the D.C. area features matches from Thursday to Sunday, with grounds passes starting at $40. Details. The Capital : CarCoterie is bringing its exhibit of 25 rare and classic cars to CityCenterDC for one day only. It’s free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Details.

: CarCoterie is bringing its exhibit of 25 rare and classic cars to CityCenterDC for one day only. It’s free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Details. Clipper Round the World Yacht Race: A pack of sailing yachts that just raced from Panama will stop at The Wharf for your viewing pleasure on Monday and Tuesday. Later in the week, you can tour a Clipper 70 or visit the Fanzone. Details.

Free pick

Juneteenth by the Prince George’s Parks Black History Program

Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro

🔗 Details

Live local bands are a big draw here, but the festival also centers education and community.

“I think that this is a great event for people to, first, come out and have a great time and enjoy themselves, but also we cannot, you know, forget that this is an opportunity for education and learning,” Doster, one of the festival organizers, said.

History experiences and art activities are also in the works. Plenty of local food and merch vendors will be there, too.

Free pick

Juneteenth Heritage Festival

Sat. to Weds., various locations in Montgomery County

🔗 Details

One historically Black congregation, from Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac, Maryland, is hosting a days-long celebration across multiple locations, and capping the celebrations with Montgomery County's first Juneteenth fireworks show.

The festival begins on Saturday with a night of music headlined by Chuck Brown Band at the Bethesda Theater.

On June 19, they’ll be hosting the most expansive Juneteenth festival we’ve found in the region. Head to Cabin John for a kids’ carnival, car show, sports clinics, health and wellness fair, parade and more before the fireworks go off at Shirley Povich Field at 9:45 p.m. Here’s the full schedule.

Sycamore & Oak Anniversary

Fri., Sat. and Sun., 1110 Oak Drive SE, free

🔗 Details

Sycamore & Oak, the development home to 13 Black-owned businesses in Congress Heights, celebrates its anniversary with food and wine tastings; live bands and a free Father’s Day workout with a brunch discount.

Concerts this weekend

Boeckner, 6:30 p.m. Friday, The Atlantis, $25

Singer-guitarist Dan Boeckner of Wolf Parade, Handsome Furs and Divine Fits has a new album out, “Boeckner!,” that ranks among the best of his nervous indie rock. Not reinventing himself, but continuing a solid career. Details.

Pink Siifu, 7:30 p.m. Friday, DC9, $20-$25

The singer and rapper is like a genre unto himself. Slick, R&B-and-jazz-influenced, experimental hip-hop. Details.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $15/$18

Modern Americana-rock with a classic outlaw country vibe. Details. https://songbyrddc.com/event/sarah-shook-the-disarmers/

Bonny Light Horseman, 7 p.m. Sunday, Howard Theatre, $30-$50

The Grammy-nominated, folk-rock supertrio’s terrific new double LP “Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free” is bolstered by Americana-influenced soft rock with a ‘70s AM gold vibe and newgrass. Mellow with warm duets. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

DC/DOX Film Festival

Thurs. to Sun., various theaters, $15 per screening or $195 for all-access pass

Museum of Graffiti D.C. Pop Up: Sneaker Stories Presented by Modelo

Fri. to Sun., Union Market, free

Mystics: We Salute Her

Fri. June 14, 7:30 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

Don’t Tell Seth! An Evening with the Seth Meyers Writers

Fri. and Sat., The Kennedy Center, $35 to $45

The Mother of All Yard Sales

Sat., Adams Morgan, free

16th Annual Columbia Heights Day

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harriet Tubman Elementary Turf Field, free

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC presents “Portraits”

Sun., 5 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $25-$80

DC library’s Go-Go on the Rooftop

Sun., 1-5 p.m., MLK Library in Gallery Place, free

Things to do in Maryland

Mount Rainier pride parade

Sat., 10:30 a.m., City Hall Annex, free

Catfish Stand-Up Comedy

Sat., 8 p.m., Glen Echo Park, $10 cash or Venmo at the door

Things to do in Virginia

Culture Queen: Juneteenth Jubilee

Fri., 10:30 a.m., Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library in Alexandria, free

Torpedo Factory Art Center 2nd Friday

Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free

Columbia Pike Blues Festival

Sat., South Arlington, free

Priday Market & Drag Show|

Sat., noon to 6 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, free entry

