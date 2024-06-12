Juneteenth celebrations in the DC area include festivals, fireworks and exhibits

Juneteenth is a national holiday marking the event of slavery in the United States, celebrated every year on June 19.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news of liberation reached 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the Smithsonian Museum says. That was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Observances are often joyful and frequently celebrate the legacies of those who fought for freedom. They come through prayer, family gatherings and food. For many cities, it's an opportunity to create larger events including parades and festivals.

One historically Black church congregation, Scotland AME Zion Church on Seven Locks Road in Potomac, is hosting a days-long celebration across multiple locations, and capping the celebrations with Montgomery County's first Juneteenth fireworks show, according to a press release.

Learning and education remain an integral part of the holiday, Dr. Dennis Doster, Ph.D, the Black History Program Manager at Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, said.

"We have a lot of people that kind of jumped on the Juneteenth bandwagon without really knowing what the celebration is about. It’s really is about a time to learn about our history, reflect on our history," Doster said.

Doster is helping plan a Juneteenth festival at Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, with a day of local bands, history experiences and art activities.

"For us, it’s one event of many that we do throughout the year that’s about lifting up and honoring Black history and culture. Because when we create those opportunities, for education, for better understanding for dialogue, it just makes us better as a society," he said.

Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, first recognized in 2021. But, it's been celebrated for generations by Black Americans, Brandon Byrd, Associate Professor of History at Vanderbilt University, told NBCLX.

The federal holiday is heavily celebrated in the D.C. area and is also referred to as a second Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Black Independence Day.

Here are some events in the D.C. area if you'd like to celebrate.

Juneteenth events in Washington, D.C.

Step Afrika! performs "The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence"

Through July 14, Arena Stage in Southwest D.C., $41+

Details

Inspired by the series of Jacob Lawrence paintings at The Phillips Collection, Step Afrika! is using its telling the story of the Great Migration on the Kreeger Theater stage, using their signature percussive dance-theater style.

At the Phillips Collection, you can also see a collection of five 10-minute plays commissioned in response to Lawrence's paintings. The staged reading will happen Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m.; tickets are $12 for adults.

National Museum of African American History and Culture's Juneteenth Community Day Celebration

Sat., June 15, 11 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., Washington, D.C., free

Details

Centered around the theme of “Freedom, Movement, and Migration," the National Museum of African American History and Culture will host storytime, crafts and live jazz performances starting at 3 p.m. in Heritage Hall. Stop by the Sweet Home Café for vegan chef Bryant Terry's book signing and a mocktail workshop.

ONE DC's Juneteenth celebrations

June 17 to 21

Details

ONE DC, a community-based organization is hosting several days of Juneteenth events.

The centerpiece is the community festival on Wednesday at the Black Workers & Wellness Center at 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, including live music, history lessons, food and art.

Juneteenth Comedy Jam

Tues., June 18, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., DC Comedy Clubhouse (20131 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.), $15

Details

DC Comedy Clubhouse is hosting a stand-up comedy night featuring local and national comedians.

Anacostia Community Museum’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Weds., June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

Details

The Anacostia Community Museum will host a day of live music outdoors, including performances by Noochie, CuzzinB, Too Much Talent Band, Alex Vaugn and Dupont Brass, plus kid-friendly activities including Double Dutch.

Make sure to stop inside to the see the museum’s latest exhibition, “A Bold and Beautiful Vision: A Century of Black Arts Education in Washington, D.C., 1900-2000.”

You’re welcome to bring drinks, prepared food and a blanket for a picnic, but no cooking or alcohol are allowed. Local food trucks will also be available.

Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice

Through Sept. 10, Smithsonian American Art Museum, free admission

Details

William H. Johnson made a series, “Fighters for Freedom” to honor black activists, scientists, teachers, performers, and international heads of people who work to bring peace. The 34 painting exhibition honors some historical figures and their accomplishments.

In the virtual conversation on Tuesday, June 18, curators will discuss two pieces loaned by Hampton University Art Museum as well as other works from the exhibition.

Juneteenth events in Maryland

The Annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival

Sat., June 15 to Weds., June 19, various locations in Montgomery County, free

Details

Scotland AME Zion Church, a historically black church off Seven Locks Road in Potomac, is celebrating the 100th aniversary of its founding and reprising its Juneteenth Heritage Festival for a second year in 2024. The church raised $60,000 for a repair and expansion project last year, when it drew nearly 10,000 people to celebrate. This year, it will share the proceeds with five community organizations, according to a press release.

The festival begins on Saturday, June 15, with a night of music headlined by Chuck Brown Band at the Bethesda Theater.

Sports clinics and an interfaith breakfast are also on the packed schedule of events.

Juneteenth will bring festivals to Cabin John Village and Cabin John Park, including a Children's Caribbean Carnival, and the grand finale will be a fireworks show at Shirley Povich Field at 9:45 p.m. Organizers say they'll be the first Juneteenth fireworks in Montgomery County.

Juneteenth by the Prince George’s Parks Black History Program

Sat., June 15, noon to 5 p.m., Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, free

Details

Chuck Brown Band, Big Tony and Trouble Funk, Brencore Allstars Band and Luther ReLives (singing the ballads of Luther Vandross) are a big draw of Prince George’s County’s main Juneteenth festival, but it’s also about education and community.

“I think that this is a great event for people to, first, come out and have a great time and enjoy themselves, but also we cannot, you know, forget that this is an opportunity for education and learning,” Doster, one of the festival organizers, said.

History experiences and art activities are also in the works. Cheverly artist Jeffrey Felten-Green is the 2024 featured artist, and plenty of local food and merch vendors will be there, too.

Freedom Day Black-Owned Marketplace

Wed., June, 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Capital Canopy at National Harbor

Details

National Harbor will host events all day with black-owned businesses, including food and clothing vendors. There's also a free Sip and Paint event at 1 p.m. Stick around for the Juneteenth Cultural Showcase from 5-7 p.m., featuing Secret Society Band, the Eleanor Roosevelt High School step team and Prince George’s Poet Laureate.

Juneteenth events in Virginia

Frying Pan Farm Park

Sat., June 15, 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., Herndon, Virginia, free

Details

Explore the history of the Black congregants of the Frying Pan Baptist Meeting House, who fought for greater freedoms and formed their own community after emancipation, according to Fairfax County Parks.

Juneteenth at Manassas National Battlefield Park

Weds., June 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 12521 Lee Highway, Manassas, Virginia, free

Details

The historic site is dedicating its newest exhibit, dedicated to blacksmith Andrew Redman, on Juneteenth. Redman, who was born into enslavement and said he earned his freedom, ran a blacksmith shop in the wake of the Civil War, the National Park Service says.

The dedication of the shop, set for 1:30 p.m., will be followed by an interpretive program sharing Redman’s story and blacksmithing demonstrations. Walking tours, history talks and a hands-on children's archaeology activity are also planned.

Alexandria Juneteenth celebrations

Fri., June 14 to Sat., June 22

Details

The commemorations kick off with a musical storytelling show from Grammy-nominated performer Culture Queen on Friday, June 14, followed by a rememberance ceremont at Douglass Cemetery on Saturday.

Head to Market Square on Juneteenth for storytelling, music and spoken word on Juneteenth, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Here's the full list of events and historic sites to visit.

WalkArlington Presents: Juneteenth Black Heritage Walk

Sun., June 16, 1-3 p.m., Arlington, Virginia, free

Details

Join Craig Syphax, a leader in the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington, for a two-hour guided tour of sites with historical and family significance. Attendees can meet at Towers Park.

Arlington Community Juneteenth Celebration & Cookout

Weds., June 19, 4-7 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free

Details

Come together in Arlington’s Met Park for live music, performances, food and family-friendly activities. This year’s theme is, “What freedom means to me.” It’s hosted by a group of Arlington organizations including the historical society, local NAACP and Arlington Coalition of Black Clergy.

