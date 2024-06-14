4-year-old boy dead after being found in SUV in Northeast DC

A little boy is dead after being discovered unresponsive in a vehicle in Northeast D.C. Friday evening, D.C. police said.

Someone called 911 just after 5 p.m. to report a 4-year-old was unconscious in a Ford SUV at Galloway Street and South Dakota Avenue in the Fort Totten neighborhood, police said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“That’s so sad,” neighbor Crystal Wilkerson said. “I’m just surprised nobody saw the child sooner if that’s the case, because there’s traffic up and down here all day long going to the subway, people going home.”

A stroller was spotted nearby, but there’s no word on the whereabouts of the child’s parents or how long he had been in the vehicle or what led to his death. A guardian for the child was at the scene when police responded, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Friday was one of the hottest days of the year.

Police are investigating whether the death was heat related, but they won’t be able to confirm that until the medical examiner rules om the official cause of death, a police spokesperson said.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.