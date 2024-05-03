The Weekend Scene: Visit embassy open houses, Sligo Creek Fest and more in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We’re back at work/school, but D.C. is in full spring break mode… just in case you weren’t tipped off by a student tour group using every single fork at Nando’s (unfortunately, a true story).

But if your PTO is lagging your wanderlust, never fear. Embassy tours, Derby parties and Cinco de Mayo fiestas are more than enough for a super fun staycation this weekend (despite some rain in the forecast. Check with any outdoor events before you go!).

It’s like your parents used to say… We have spring break at home!

Weekend highlights

Free pick

Around the World Embassy Tour

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

🔗 Details

You can go around the world in a day – without a passport – when dozens of embassies open their doors to the public this Saturday and next.

Tommy visited the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago, just one place going all-out for the tour with soca dancing, steel drums and carnival vibes during the Around the World Embassy Tour.

“As you walk in, you’ll feel the natural warmth of the Caribbean,” Joan Bremmer, the embassy’s senior officer, said.

Countries from Angola to Zambia will share music, dance, kid-friendly crafts and cuisine. You can find a list of each embassy’s offerings here (Click “Embassy Activities”). Here’s a map showing all the locations.

Next up: The EU Open House on Saturday, May 11, is when you can check in on your favorite European Union countries.

Free pick

National Cathedral Flower Mart

Fri., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., National Cathedral in Northwest D.C.

🔗 Details

In addition to the showstopping International Floral Display and the huge plant sale, Flower Mart visitors can ride an antique carousel, watch free performances and climb the cathedral’s skyscraping towers. Activities for kids and food vendors will be on-site.

International City Food Festival

Fri., 4-9 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Square (1875 I St NW, Washington, D.C.), free admission

🔗 Details

Celebrating how food brings people together, this festival is set to present performances, crafts and vendors from around the world inside the downtown food hall.

Running of the Chihuahuas

May 4, 2-5 p.m., The Wharf in Southwest D.C., free entry

🔗 Details

Look at those little legs go! The Wharf's adorable tradition returns this weekend.

Go for the delightfully cute chihuahua races, then stay for a pet photo booth, a dog costume contest featuring adoptable pups and all The Wharf has to offer. It’s free and kid-friendly. Dogs who aren’t participating in the races are welcome to cheer on their furry friends.

Big crowds show up for the main event, but you can watch the races on a jumbo screen. Plus... Tommy will serve as emcee!

Proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue, and many restaurants are mixing drinks for a cause. Sales of featured cocktails made with Tito's Vodka will also benefit the rescue.

Sligo Creek Fest

Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Silver Spring, Maryland, free

🔗 Details

Montgomery County is trying something new. A stretch of Sligo Creek Parkway is going to the walkers, bikers, boarders and dogs (as long as they're leashed) for an outdoor festival!

From Dennis Avenue to University Boulevard, you'll find a stage with live music, kids' performances, food trucks, a beer tent featuring local breweries and hands-on activities.

Concerts this weekend

Bad Moves, 8 p.m. Friday, Songbyrd, $15/$18

Single release show for four D.C. punk veterans who got together almost a decade ago to make incredibly infectious power pop. Details.

Chastity Belt, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $20

Indie rockers are touring in support of their fifth LP, “Live Laugh Love.” Over the past decade-plus, they’ve moved away from tongue-in-cheek feminist wit to more serious and introspective songwriting that’s more subdued and quieter, as rock bands often tend to as they age. Details.

Owen, 8 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $15/$18

Intimate solo project of Mike Kinsella, veteran of emo legends Cap’n Jazz and American Football. Maryland’s guitar-godly, post-hardcore band Spring Silver opens. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Smithsonian Craft Show

Weds. to Sun., National Building Museum, $20 for general admission

MVT20 festival

Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 600 block of K Street NW, free

Nationals STAR WARS™ Weekend

Fri., Sat. and Sun.

Friday night fireworks

Ballpark Boathouse kayaking season set to begin

Fri., Navy Yard

NGA First Saturdays

Sat., National Gallery of Art, free

Adams Morgan Spring PorchFest

Sat., 2-6 p.m., 18th Street NW, free entry

Things to do in Maryland

City of College Park Parade

Sat., 10 a.m., begins at Hollywood Shopping Center on Rhode Island Avenue, free

"May the Fourth Be With You" Star Wars movie festival

Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $10 per ticket

Things to do in Virginia

Quantico 14th Annual International Wine & Food Festival

Fri., 4-8 p.m., The Clubs at Quantico, $50

FYI: Check Marine Base Quantico access rules

Revolutionary War Weekend

Sat. and Sun., George Washington’s Mount Vernon, $22 (youth)/$35 (adults)

Run the Greenway

Sat., Loudoun Station, $25-$65 (free for kids 4 and under)

Rosslyn Reads Book Festival

Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Central Place Plaza (1800 N Lynn St.), free

Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Carlyle Square Park in Alexandria, free entry

NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival

Sun., The Manassas Museum, free entry

