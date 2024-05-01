Fiesta for Cinco de Mayo with racing chihuahuas, a margarita bike, music and more around DC

Before you reach for a sombrero for Cinco de Mayo: Do you know the origin of the day?

News4’s Tommy McFly got a history lesson from the Mexican ambassador to the United States Esteban Moctezuma (yes, he said he’s related to the Aztec ruler!).

“It’s not just a Mexican celebration, but also an American celebration,” Moctezuma said.

Why? Because Cinco de Mayo celebrates a military victory that benefitted the United States, as well, according to Moctezuma.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. According to Moctezuma, President Abraham Lincoln was relieved that Mexico halted the advancement of the French toward the southern border in the midst of the Civil War. Then, the leaders of the two countries began writing letters to each other.

How should people who aren’t Mexican celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

“Enjoy family and really remember that Mexico is a very important partner of the U.S.,” Moctezuma said. “We became the first partner in trade.”

So, with that, consider yourself invited to fiesta on May 5 with music, tacos, tequila (enjoy responsibly!) and anything you appreciate from Mexican culture.

Cinco de Mayo in the D.C. area: What's happening Friday and Saturday

Running of the Chihuahuas

Sat., 2-5 p.m., The Wharf in Southwest D.C., free entry

Details

Look at those little legs go! The Wharf's adorable tradition returns this weekend.

Go for the delightfully cute chihuahua races, then stay for a pet photo booth, a dog costume contest featuring adoptable pups and all The Wharf has to offer. It’s free and kid-friendly. Dogs who aren’t participating in the races are welcome to cheer on their furry friends.

Big crowds show up for the main event, but you can watch the races on a jumbo screen.

Proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue, and Tommy will serve as emcee!

Bryant Street NE and Bryant Street Market

Fri. to Sun.

Details

The Northeast D.C. neighborhood is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all weekend long. On Friday, try free salsa dancing outside (weather permitting). On Saturday, stop by the Dreamer’s Collective Market and enjoy a block party from 3-10 p.m.

On the big day, swing by metrobar for the margaritas, beers, mezcal and tequila cocktails and food from Taqueria Habanero. Admission is free with an RSVP. Sol y Rumba, a mariachi band and DJ Kristy La rAt will provide the beats. For a more crafty option, return to Bryant Street Market for a piñata-making workshop.

Whitlow’s Derby de Mayo

Sat., 901 U St NW, Washington, D.C., free admission

Can’t decide between a Kentucky Derby party and a Cinco celebration? Don’t! Whitlow’s is adding dragonfruit margaritas to its bottomless brunch menu from noon to 3 p.m. All day, you can find frozen Jose Cuervo painkillers, tequila filled Jell-O shots and spicy jalapeno and cucumber margs. DJ Killa Beats will turn up the volume on the second floor starting at 10 p.m.

Wear your best sombrero or derby hat for a chance to win a prize!

Eavesdrop Brewery

Fri., Sat. and Sun., 7223 Centreville Rd Suite 115, Manassas, Virginia

Details

The brewery’s party lasts all weekend long with DJs and live music plus Mexican food trucks on Friday and Saturday.

Punch Bowl Social

Fri., Sat. and Sun., 4238 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1180, Arlington, Virginia, free admission with RSVP

Punch Bowl Social is always a fiesta with bowling, karaoke and games, but for Cinco de Mayo you can also find $9 margaritas made with Patrόn Silver and free chips and salsa for each table from 5-9 p.m.

Urbano

Sat. and Sun., Old Town Alexandria, Mosaic District and Chevy Chase, free admission

The colorful restaurant will put a slightly different spin on Cinco de Mayo at each of its three locations in Virginia and Maryland.

All locations are set to be open from 11 a.m. to midnight with special activities. The Chevy Chase and Mosaic parties lean more kid-friendly while Old Town will have DJ parties in the late afternoon. Here’s a rundown of what to expect.

C1NCO Fiesta

Sat., 3-8 p.m., 609 H Street Northeast, Washington, D.C., $65-$425

Details

The Skyline 609 Rooftop is turning up with live soca, salsa and international music and specialty cocktails.

Cinco de Mayo in the D.C. area: What's happening Sunday

Anafre

Sun., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., 3704 14th Street NW, free admission

The Petworth restaurant is mixing Mexico City street food into Cinco de Mayo. The menu includes $7 classic and strawberry margaritas, $3.50 draft beers, $7 ceviche cups and $3 street tacos. Seating indoors and outdoors will first come, first served with no reservations, and there will be a mariachi band from 7-8 p.m.

Casta's Rum Bar

Sun., noon to 4 p.m., 1121 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, D.C., free admission

Details

A margarita bike that lets you pedal to power your own margarita blender is the big draw to this West End restaurant on Cinco de Mayo, but music by DJ Xavi, fun props and specials including $8 tequila shots, $35 margarita pitchers and every beer for $5 will sweeten the deal.

Diablo’s Cantina

Sun., National Harbor, $75-$95

Reservations

All-you-want Mexican eats, a live DJ, tequila tastings, a cigar rolling station and yard games are on tap at this Mexican restaurant at National Harbor. General admission tickets come with a cocktail; spring for VIP to get another cocktail, early admission and other perks.

dLeña

Sun., 476 K Street NW, Suite D, Washington, D.C., free admission

Grab a reservation for brunch or dinner at Chef Richard Sandoval’s popular cocina. A special Cinco de Mayo menu will feature Código 1530 and Mijenta tequilas, special cocktails and flights in the main restaurant and downstairs in the dLeña ROJA lounge.

From 5-9 p.m., enjoy live music from the Trio Candela by Eli Staples.

Mariscos 1133

Sun., 1133 11th Street NW, free admission

Make a reservation for brunch with $7 cocktails and dishes including birria hash and pancita soup, or walk up to the outdoor patio to order $8 hibiscus and classic margaritas, $3.50 draft beers, and $3.50 tacos.

Mezcalero 14th Street and Mezcalero La Cosecha

Sun., 3714 14th Street NW or 1280 4th Street NE, free admission

The Mexican restaurant’s Petworth outpost will offer $3.50 street tacos, $8 classic margaritas, and $3.50 draft beer all day (no reservations, just walk in). The location in the La Cosecha market in Northeast will have happy hour from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Sun., various locations

Moe’s Rewards Members can snag $5.55 burritos and bowls at participating locations. Remember to download the app first!

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.