Red Line riders, Metro will end the year with shuttle bus service between some stops. Here's what to know

If you use Metro's Red Line to get between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place in D.C. -- which, let's be honest, most in the District do -- then you might want to build extra travel time into your schedule for the second half of December.

Starting Monday Dec. 18, Metro will shut down Red Line tunnels between those two stops to repair and improve tracks and tunnels, replacing train service in that portion of the line with free shuttle buses.

WMATA

That means Red Line train service will be unavailable at Dupont Circle, Metro Center, and Gallery Place for almost two weeks.

The maintenance will only affect the Red Line at the relevant stops. Metro riders will still be able to board Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains at Metro Center, and Green and Yellow Line trains at Gallery Place.

The work will take place from Dec. 18 until Dec. 30, a time of year that Metro says "ridership is historically 40% lower," to minimize inconvenience for riders.

"Completing the same work on weekends only would take at least three months," Metro said in an announcement about the construction on their website.

📢 Service Alert! Free shuttle buses will replace trains on the 🔴 Red Line between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Monday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 30. Our crews will repair the ceiling above the tracks and install fiber-optic cables. #wmata pic.twitter.com/OnVrZK218C — Metro Forward (@wmata) November 21, 2023

According to the Metro, the maintenance work includes "repairing a deteriorated concrete ceiling above both tracks which dates back to the earliest days of the Metro system."

Workers will also install fiber-optic cables to improve signals for trains, repair leaks in the tunnel, and add extra insulation to the third rail to make Metro safer in the winter, among other repairs.