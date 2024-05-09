Alexandria using smart tech to improve traffic flow

Waiting behind the wheel for the traffic light to change when no one else is around is one of the most frustrating things about driving.

Alexandria, Virginia, wants to take some time off the wait and is using smart technology to do it.

Adaptive traffic signal technology can change traffic signals to keep traffic moving.

“Also, it communicates to other nearby intersections as well,” Alexandria transportation engineer Ryan Knight said. “So, if there’s a platoon of vehicles coming from an intersection across this way, then they say, Hey, we got a platoon of vehicles coming your way, just make a minor adjustment so those vehicles can go through.”

Traffic engineers used to have to retime traffic signals after months or even years. With the smart traffic technology, they could be retimed every three-to-five minutes.

Officials estimate drivers could save about 10% of their travel time with the smart signals.

The project starts on the Duke Street and Van Dorn Street corridors this year and will continue through 2026.

Most jurisdictions in the D.C. are studying similar programs.