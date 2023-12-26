Metro extends service hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Metro announced that it will extend its train service hours during the New Year's holidays in the D.C. area so that people who come out to celebrate can do so safely.

On December 31, Metrorail will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., two hours more than the usual time. Meanwhile, on January 1, the trains will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight, the agency said.

Because last train times vary by station, Metro urged riders to monitor station pages.

In a written statement, the transportation agency added that 14 bus routes will be available 24 hours a day in Washington D.C. Click here for more.

RED LINE CLOSURES

Metro also reminded riders that the Farragut North and Metro Center stations will not have Red Line service until December 30, the day before New Year's Eve.

Buses are available free of charge between those stations.

Trains run every 8-10 minutes between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle and every 10-12 minutes between Gallery Place and Glenmont.

Additionally, the Green and Yellow Lines will continue to serve Gallery Place and the Blue, Orange and Silver lines will continue to serve Metro Center.

Those Metrorail lines offer regular service levels on Sundays during the holidays, the agency said.

Lastly, during the holidays, parking is free in all Metro-owned parking spaces.