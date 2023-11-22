Metro plans partial Red Line shutdown, reduced late-night Blue, Orange, Silver service in December

If you rely on Metro to get around downtown D.C. or Arlington — which, let's be honest, many riders do — then you might want to build extra travel time into your schedule during December.

Several of Metro’s most-used stations will be impacted by maintenance work in December.

Late-night single tracking on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines will be in effect for four days, from Dec. 4 to 7.

A partial shutdown of the Red Line will follow from Dec. 18 until Dec. 30.

You can see all of Metro's planned service changes for track work here.

Metro says free shuttles will replace Red Line trains between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Dec. 18-30. For three days, Red Line service will also be suspended at Gallery Place and Judiciary Square, with shuttles replacing trains between Dupont Circle and Union Station.

Metro says it's set to close Red Line tunnels between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place to repair and improve tracks and tunnels.

Red Line service will be suspended to Farragut Square and Metro Center for nearly two weeks. On Dec. 22-24, Red Line service will also be suspended at Gallery Place and Judiciary Square. Free shuttles will replace trains in the shutdown areas.

All other lines are set to operate normally at Metro Center and Gallery Place.

Maintenance work will take place at a time of year when "ridership is historically 40% lower" to minimize inconvenience for riders, Metro said.

"Completing the same work on weekends only would take at least three months," Metro said on their website.

According to the Metro, the work includes "repairing a deteriorated concrete ceiling above both tracks which dates back to the earliest days of the Metro system."

Workers will also install fiber-optic cables to improve signals for trains, repair leaks in the tunnel, and add extra insulation to the third rail to make Metro safer in the winter, among other repairs.

Here's what riders need to know.

Blue, Orange, Silver line single tracking after 10 p.m.

Starting Monday, Dec. 4 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 7, rail replacement and other maintenance will mean less service on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines late in the evening.

Between 10 p.m. and closing time:

Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will operate every 26 minutes

Trains will single track between Foggy Bottom to Clarendon/Arlington Cemetery

Silver Line trains will run from Ashburn to Ballston only

Red Line partial shutdown schedule and shuttle information

Prepare for significant disruptions to Red Line travel in downtown D.C. in the latter half of December.

Metro says free shuttles will replace Red Line trains between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Dec. 18-30. For three days, from Dec. 22-24, Red Line service will also be suspended at Gallery Place and Judiciary Square, with shuttles replacing trains between Dupont Circle and Union Station.

Here’s a day-by-day look at how maintenance may impact your commute:

📢 Service Alert! Free shuttle buses will replace trains on the 🔴 Red Line between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Monday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 30. Our crews will repair the ceiling above the tracks and install fiber-optic cables. #wmata pic.twitter.com/OnVrZK218C — Metro Forward (@wmata) November 21, 2023

Monday, Dec. 18 to Thursday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 30

Red Line service changes

Shuttles replace trains between Gallery Place and Dupont Circle.

Red Line trains run from Shady Grove and Dupont Circle every 8 minutes (every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.)

Red Line trains run between Gallery Place and Glenmont every 10 minutes.

No Red Line service to Farragut North and Metro Center.

Shuttle info

Here’s what Metro says about your shuttle options from Monday, Dec. 18 to Thursday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 30

Shuttle 1: Express service every 6-8 minutes between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place

Shuttle 1 pick-up locations:

Dupont Circle: Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave and Q St NW

Gallery Place: Boards at the station’s north entrance at H and Seventh streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)

Gallery Place: A wheelchair-accessible vehicle will be available at Seventh Street NW between F & G streets

Shuttle 2: Express service every 6-8 minutes between Dupont Circle and Farragut West.

Shuttle 2 pick-up locations:

Dupont Circle: Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave and Q St NW

Farragut West: Boards at the station’s west entrance at 18th & I streets NW

Shuttle 3: Local service every 6-8 minutes between Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center and Gallery Place.

Shuttle 3 pick-up locations:

Dupont Circle: Boards at the station’s North Entrance at Connecticut Ave and Q St NW

Farragut North: Northbound to Dupont Circle boards at station’s north entrance (by Mayflower Hotel) at Connecticut & L streets NW; and southbound to Metro Center and Gallery Place boards at station’s west entrance (Washington Square) at Connecticut & L streets NW

Metro Center: Boards at the station’s north entrance at 12th & G streets NW

Gallery Place: Boards at the station’s north entrance at H and Seventh streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)

Gallery Place: Wheelchair-accessible vehicles will be available at Seventh Street NW between F & G streets

Friday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 24

Red Line service changes

Shuttles replace trains between Dupont Circle and Union Station.

No Red Line train service to Farragut North, Metro Center, Gallery Place and Judiciary Square

Red Line trains will run between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle every 8 minutes (every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.)

Red Line trains will run from Union Station to Glenmont every 8 minutes (every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.)

Shuttle schedule and pick-up locations

Here’s what Metro says about your shuttle options from Friday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 24

Shuttle 1: Express service every 6-8 minutes between Dupont Circle and Union Station

Shuttle 1 pick-up locations:

Dupont Circle: Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave and Q St NW

Union Station: Boards at Massachusetts Ave & E St NE

Union Station: Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at First & G streets NE entrance

Shuttle 2: Express service every 6-8 minutes between Dupont Circle and Farragut West

Shuttle 2 pick-up locations:

Dupont Circle: Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave and Q St NW

Farragut West: Boards at the station’s west entrance at 18th & I streets NW

Shuttle 3: Local service every 8-10 minutes between Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square and Union Station

Shuttle 3 pick-up locations:

Union Station: Boards at Massachusetts Ave & E St NE

Union Station: Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at First & G streets NE entrance

Judiciary Square: Westbound shuttles board at E and Fourth streets NW; eastbound boards at E and Fourth streets NW

Gallery Place: Westbound shuttles toward Dupont Circle board on westbound H and Seventh streets NW (across from station entrance) and eastbound shuttles toward Union Station board on eastbound at H and Seventh streets NW (next to station entrance)

Gallery Place: Wheelchair-accessible vehicle to be available at Seventh Street NW between F & G streets

Metro Center: Boards at the north entrance at 12th & G streets NW Farragut North - Northbound shuttles to Dupont Circle board at station’s north entrance (by Mayflower Hotel) at Connecticut & L streets NW; and southbound/southeast shuttles toward Union Station board at west entrance (Washington Square) at Connecticut & L streets NW

Dupont Circle: Boards at the station’s North Entrance at Connecticut Ave and Q St NW

Correction (Monday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.): This article has been updated to correct which stations are closed. From Dec. 18-21 and Dec. 25-30, trains will drop off and pick up customers at Dupont Circle and Gallery Place. Train service will not run between the two stations. Free shuttles will be available.