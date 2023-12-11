24/7 Metrobus service to begin soon in DC

More than a dozen Metrobus routes in Washington, D.C., will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Sunday.

During the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., Metrobus will operate at least every 20 minutes on the following 14 routes: A6, A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4, X2, 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92.

D.C. is paying for the extra Metrobus service, and Metro secured the funding back in October.

The extended hours are meant to help support late-night and early-morning workers in hospitality, health care and entertainment, Metro said. Many of the selected bus routes run through the city’s late night hot spots and entertainment venues.

"We are honored to serve the dedicated essential workers who keep the heart of our community beating," Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a news release from Metro on Dec. 5.

Bus riders traveling between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. can also request a “courtesy stop” between designated bus stops, to get off closer to their destination. A safe location will be identified at the bus operator's discretion, Metro said.

There were some questions about safety and security when D.C. leaders and Metro discussed the plan for 24/7 bus service back in October. Metro said in its release the Metro Transit Police Department is available 24/7 for emergencies, and customers can contact MTPD by texting 696873 (MYMTPD) or calling (202) 962-2121 in an emergency.